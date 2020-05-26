BIG, Chipperfield, Libeskind: Discover the Internships and Lectures of 2020's "Architecture for Exhibition"

Due to the recent pandemic situation, for the courses held between September 2020 and January 2021, YAC has taken extraordinary measures to ensure the best performance of its activities and to facilitate access to its courses. In accordance with safety criteria, participation in the courses will be possible through a remote connection. Five scholarships are available for the full cost of enrollment and the full rules of the course are available on YAC's website.

The Course

Architecture has always played a key role in exhibitions. Museums and expositions are not only a cultural offer, but are defined by space, by an exhibition itinerary that is able to surprise and fascinate the visitor looking for an active and inspiring experience.

For exhibitions, architecture is as fundamental as the works of art, collections and artifacts. The “Architecture for Exhibition” course has been created on these premises: its aim is to train professional designers to materialize diverse artistic and museum experiences, enhancing the unique story behind each cultural proposal. Students will acquire new skills in exhibition design and will move in a very prestigious environment – culture – which today registers increasing demand by the most critical and exclusive customers.

Preservation practices, lighting techniques and perception psychology will be the focus of the course, to deepen participants' knowledge of technical practices to adopt in an exhibition design. The course will consist of 88 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the course, YACademy’s Placement office will guarantee every student an internship or collaboration proposal in one of our partner studios.

Save this picture! YACademy students during the presentation of the workshop. Image © YAC srl

YACademy

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Today, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers by providing them with high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.

Thanks to close relationships with internationally renowned professional and academic figures, YACademy is the perfect frame within which to complete or specialize one’s skills, and to create a significant link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available via remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano - namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.

Special Lectures



ITALO ROTA | STUDIO ITALO ROTA & PARTNERS

Dior, Louvre ed Expo: 40 years of exhibition design



GIULIO RIGONI | BIG BJARKE INGELS GROUP

San Pellegrino headquarters: how to narrate the company’s story



PAOLO MATTEUZZI | ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS

The museum for the XXI century



DANIEL LIBESKIND | STUDIO LIBESKIND

Crystallizing the tragedy: Jüdisches Museum



MARCO CATTANEO | NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ITALIA

Pictures from the world: National Geographic’s exhibitions



PATRICK LÜTH | SNØHETTA

SFMOMA: the expansion of San Francisco Museum of Modern Art



LIVIA TANI | ATELIERS JEAN NOUVEL

Monumentality and technology: from the Louvre of Abu Dhabi to the National Museum of Qatar



GIUSEPPE ZAMPIERI | DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS MILANO

Chipperfield at Basilica Palladiana



EMMANUELLE MOUREAUX | EMMANUELLE MOUREAUX ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN

Colors! The magic of colours

Save this picture! YACademy students during the lecture of Edoardo Souto de Moura. Image © YAC srl

Workshop

EXHIBITION DESIGN FOR AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI

Giuseppe Zampieri | David Chipperfield Architects Milano

The workshop will present a practical opportunity to test and recapitulate all the notions learned during the other lessons. It will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project. The course will be conducted in collaboration with MUDETEC (Museum of Automobili Lamborghini Technologies).

Students will be given the rare opportunity to work on the 2021 set-up of the Lamborghini Museums - imagining, through their work, a museum itinerary aimed at telling the story of innovation and the identity of one of the most famous brands in the world. By showcasing models and parts of cars that have made design history in the automotive field, the challenge that the students will face will be to transmit the high content of technological and design innovation brought about by Lamborghini cars over the years.

The students must also be able to make a widespread yet refined use of the most advanced edutainment and digital storytelling technologies: the ambition of the exhibition setting cannot be limited to the user’s experience at the museum, but must also open up to a logic of narration and maximum spreading on the most diverse social and communication channels. With the most famous luxury-car brand in the world behind it and an invaluable collection of cars, MUDETEC will guarantee the participants the unique opportunity to link their names to a creation for a true legend of Made in Italy: Automobili Lamborghini.

Save this picture! Lamborghini Museum Interiors. Image © Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lessons

HISTORY OF MUSEOGRAPHY - The history of spaces for culture | 8 HOURS

Matteo Cassani Simonetti | Università di Bologna



CONTEMPORARY ART - The languages of art| 8 HOURS

Elisabetta Barisoni | Ca’ Pesaro- Galleria Internazionale d’Arte Moderna



EXHIBITION MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION - A comparison between cultural and commercial aspects | 8 HOURS

Francesco Cardinali | ADVcreativi



DESIGNING EXHIBITION SETTINGS - Methodologies and creative choices | 8 HOURS

Antonio Ravalli | Antonio Ravalli Architetti



REALIZING EXHIBITION SETTINGS - Technical choices and realization strategies | 6 HOURS

Claudio del Vico | ARTISER



LIGHT DESIGN - Light as the guide of the exhibition itinerary | 6 HOURS

Dario Bettiol | Zumtobel



PRECIOUS - Preservation and exhibition techniques| 8 HOURS

Manuela Panarelli | Arteria srl



IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING FOR EXHIBITION - Fundamentals and solutions for digital storytelling| 6 HOURS

Andrea Gion | Drawlight



EXHIBITING IN THE PUBLIC SPACE - The city as the exhibit stage | 6 HOURS

Simone Gheduzzi | Diverserighestudio



CURATION AND VISUAL COMMUNICATION - Architects as makers of a cultural itinerary | 8 HOURS

Vittorio Linfante | Politecnico di Milano



CASE HISTORY - Successful examples of exhibition design | 8 HOURS

Sandro Pittini | Università di Bologna



COMMUNICATING ARCHITECTURE - Methods of narration of the architectural project | 8 HOURS

Mats Andersen | MIR

Internship

At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship / collaboration with some of the studios best matching the topic of the course, including:

DAVID CHIPPERFIELD MILANO

ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS

JEAN NOUVEL DESIGN

BIG BJARKE INGELS GROUP

SNØHETTA

EMMANUELLE MOUREAUX ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN

ANTONIO RAVALLI ARCHITETTI

Save this picture! YACademy 2019 internships' map. Image © YAC srl

Partners

In collaboration with:

For more information visit: www.yacademy.it

Contact: [email protected]