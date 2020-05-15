World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mecanoo Designs Marktkwartier Neighborhood Masterplan for Amsterdam

Mecanoo Designs Marktkwartier Neighborhood Masterplan for Amsterdam

Save this article
Mecanoo Designs Marktkwartier Neighborhood Masterplan for Amsterdam

Mecanoo has designed a new masterplan for the Marktkwartier neighborhood in Amsterdam. The plan aims to rethink the city's Food Center as the project makes room for the new residential neighborhood. The Marktkwartier is designed to be "a neighborhood for all Amsterdammers; families, singles, students and seniors will be accommodated in a varied residential program of around 1700 units."

Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo + 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

As the team states, "For decades, shops and restaurants have bought their vegetables, fruit and other food supplies from here. Today, the site is a jumbled ensemble of high fences, shed roofs and a closed gate; it is undergoing a large-scale transformation. The Food Center terrain, a long quay bounded by two canals, will be renewed and more efficiently organized by developing the series of harbor basins that were filled in and reclaimed during the seventies. As part of this reorganization, the footprint of the Food Center will be halved and a large part of it moved to the northern end of the quay."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

The historic building on site will be restored to its former glory and be made accessible to everyone. The hall will be the new attraction in Amsterdam West and will include a hotel, a Food Lab for food-related knowledge sharing and restaurants.

News via Mecanoo

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Mecanoo Designs Marktkwartier Neighborhood Masterplan for Amsterdam" 15 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939656/mecanoo-designs-marktkwartier-neighborhood-masterplan-for-amsterdam/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream