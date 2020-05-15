Mecanoo Designs Marktkwartier Neighborhood Masterplan for Amsterdam

Mecanoo has designed a new masterplan for the Marktkwartier neighborhood in Amsterdam. The plan aims to rethink the city's Food Center as the project makes room for the new residential neighborhood. The Marktkwartier is designed to be "a neighborhood for all Amsterdammers; families, singles, students and seniors will be accommodated in a varied residential program of around 1700 units."

As the team states, "For decades, shops and restaurants have bought their vegetables, fruit and other food supplies from here. Today, the site is a jumbled ensemble of high fences, shed roofs and a closed gate; it is undergoing a large-scale transformation. The Food Center terrain, a long quay bounded by two canals, will be renewed and more efficiently organized by developing the series of harbor basins that were filled in and reclaimed during the seventies. As part of this reorganization, the footprint of the Food Center will be halved and a large part of it moved to the northern end of the quay."

The historic building on site will be restored to its former glory and be made accessible to everyone. The hall will be the new attraction in Amsterdam West and will include a hotel, a Food Lab for food-related knowledge sharing and restaurants.

News via Mecanoo