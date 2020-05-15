MixC Market Hall, 10 DESIGN-Mixed-Use Development Is Under Construction in Shenzhen, China

10 DESIGN has created a new mixed-use development, the Sungang MixC Market Hall, in China. Currently under construction and scheduled for completion by 2022, the project, a retail, gastronomy and offices destination is located on a former industrial zone.

Part of the regeneration of the district, MixC Market Hall, will accommodate 78,890sqm of retail and F&B dining space, with two office towers providing 102,320sqm of workspace. The overall masterplan will also include residential and serviced apartment towers, resettlement housing, and public amenities.

Providing an immersive experience, the mixed use development aims to generate a new shopping experience, breaking away from the conventional patterns. Drawing inspiration from a more traditional market square, the project creates a central meeting place for the public.

The site used to accommodate a warehouse within the old industrial district of Sungang and will soon be converted into a new CBD. MixC Market Hall is aimed to create a lifestyle complex around food and dining. The complex will mark an important milestone for the ongoing transformation of Sungang, acting as a catalyst to drive urban regeneration in the area. -- 10 DESIGN Chief Operating Officer, Miriam Auyeung

For this venture, 10 DESIGN has imagined a range of interconnected spaces, revolving around human scale. MixC Market Hall will include food-oriented boutiques, restaurants,coffee shops, food halls, interactive classes, as well as arts, culture, and entertainment spaces.

In order to create a a new and dynamic boulevard, the façade holds a stainless steel sculptural canopy that leads to the pedestrianised retail street. The market hall entrance is animated by three floating box-shaped structures, inspired by the design of food truck containers. Generating a discovery, the spatial experience of MixC Market Hall adds value for the whole project.