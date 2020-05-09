Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Most Iconic Architecture

As cultural venues and museums remain closed, one initiative launched in early April brings Frank Lloyd Wright’s most prominent projects to the public via virtual tours. Shared under the hashtag #WrightVirtualVisits, the series now features twenty-four sites, and more are expected to join as the project unfolds. With new videos published every Thursday until July 15, the project compiles an insightful glimpse into Wright’s extensive body of work.
The project requires each participating organization to feature a short video tour of a different Wright house on their associated social media pages. The goal behind this swap is to promote the sites to new audiences since every location has its own following. The tours, often given by the curator of each estate, are highly diverse, providing in-depth details about the history, architecture and design motifs of the buildings, exploring the context and Wright’s attitude towards the landscape, or delighting the viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the projects’ less-known aspects.
For this week's #WrightVirtualVisits we are touring The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, one of only five Wright designs in Missouri! It is an excellent example of Wright’s democratic vision, intended to provide middle-class Americans with beautiful architecture at an affordable cost. Enjoy! @flw_ebsworthpark
Wright Virtual Visits was initiated by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, together with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. The organizers hope the tours will inspire future visits and also prompt individuals to donate to these estates, which have faced considerable budget shortfalls due to the pandemic. Among the architectural sites taking part and featured in this project are the Unity Temple in Oak Park, Emil Bach House, Malcolm Willey House, the Hollyhock House, Taliesin West and Fallingwater.
Today’s #WrightVirtualVisits tour takes us to the “Show Me” state. Executive Director, Kathryn Feldt shows us the Kraus House in @flw_ebsworthpark . The 1,900-square-foot residence built for Russell and Ruth Kraus was the Frank Lloyd Wright’s first building in the St. Louis area, and is one of only five of his designs in Missouri. Please be sure to follow their page on Facebook for more pictures and videos, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter too: 🧑🦲📖: facebook.com/EbsworthPark/ 📸: instagram.com/flw_ebsworthpark/ 🐦: twitter.com/STLFrankLloydW
Come with us to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a short tour of the newly-restored dining room at Taliesin West! Fred Prozzillo, the Vice President of Preservation at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation (@wrighttaliesin) and a member of the Conservancy's Board, gives us some insight into what it takes to preserve and restore these remarkable treasures. #FrankLloydWright #WrightVirtualVisits
You can follow the hashtag #WrightVirtualVisits, or check out the estates on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The complete list of participating sites is available here. If keeping up with so many media pages seems too much of a hassle, every Friday the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy rounds up all the media posted under #WrightVirtualVisits the day before. Visit their website for the latest round-up.