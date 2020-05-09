World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Brazil
  5. Jesuit Chapel / Solo Eduardo

Jesuit Chapel / Solo Eduardo

Save this project
Jesuit Chapel / Solo Eduardo

© Bruno Meneghitti © Bruno Meneghitti © Bruno Meneghitti © Bruno Meneghitti + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Chapel
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
  • Architects: Solo Eduardo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  861 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bruno Meneghitti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Portobello, Taipal
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

Text description provided by the architects. A hill in a city of Juiz de Fora, Brazil was chosen to build the chapel of Recanto Manresa. The choosing of the location took into consideration the different scenarios formed by the mountains of Minas Gerais. From inside the chapel it is possible to see different natural landscapes, sunsets behind the mountain facing west. In this manner, the surrounding landscapes are transformed into paintings, that inspire meditation and contemplative states for the visitors .

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

The chapel's materials are austere yet well-thought. Rammed earth –or tapia in Portuguese– employed in the walls, covered with a reinforced concrete slab with a wood-texture finishing and the full-length windows, which can be fully opened. The lighting design to create a different ambiance for each occasion: dimmer lighting for small gatherings and functional lighting for religious ceremonies. At night, the lighting illuminates the landscape of the native vegetation of the place. The religious paintings by Brazilian artist Anderson Augusto were commissioned for this project which also have their own focal lighting. 

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

When designing the chapel and thinking about how it will be used, I thought about making use of the materials that would blend in the environment in a noble way. My aim was to intervene as little as possible the original space. The ask was to design a place of cult and retreat. In the Catholic Christian tradition, eight is a symbolic number of resurrection and recommencing. It was in this way, that I came up with the octagonal design for the chapel.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

The decision was to build three walls and two central pillars of rammed earth and five glass walls that allow the total opening of the front of the chapel to receive a greater number of people and also to free flow of air inside the chapel. I've always had a personal and deep interest in religions and their motifs of belief and how a space shapes the experience of belief.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Meneghitti
© Bruno Meneghitti

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Solo Eduardo
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Brazil
Cite: "Jesuit Chapel / Solo Eduardo" [Capela Jesuitas / Solo Eduardo] 09 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938860/jesuit-chapel-solo-eduardo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream