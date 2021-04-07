We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Fazenda Boa Vista House / Bruno Carvalho Design SP

Fazenda Boa Vista House / Bruno Carvalho Design SP

© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.© Favaro Jr.+ 38

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan; Interior Designers: Bruno Carvalho Design SP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7954 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Artefacto, Botteh, CHARLES BAUMEL SOLUÇÕES, Donatelli, Dpot, LUMITATA, Trimble Navigation, Érea
  • Lead Architect: Maíra de Abreu
  • Architecture:StudioMK27
  • Project Team:Daniela Ordones
  • Landscape:Rodrigo Maciel Paisagismo
  • Interior Design:Bruno Carvalho Design SP
  • City:Fazenda Boa Vista
  • Country:Brazil
© Favaro Jr.
Text description provided by the architects. A house located at Fazenda Boa Vista, in the interior of São Paulo, with architecture signed by StudioMK27 and interior design by designer Bruno Carvalho.

© Favaro Jr.
Plan
Plan
© Favaro Jr.
Profile of the residents of the house, a young couple, without children, but who love to receive, so the project is based on the areas of leisure, living, guest rooms. A mixture of classic styles (not so classic, maybe traditional) with modern style. 

© Favaro Jr.
The interior design of the house is focused on affective memory, as the couple received from their parents/in-laws a collection of modern works of art and sculptures, which guided the entire project. Timeless design, furniture in light tones accompanying all the solid wood joinery of the project.

© Favaro Jr.
About this office
Studio MK27
Office
Bruno Carvalho Design SP
Office

