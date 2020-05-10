Archstorming Announces Winners of HOPE Dental Center Contest

Save this picture! Courtesy of Archstorming HOPE Dental Center contest

Archstorming, the platform dedicated to humanitarian architecture competitions, has announced the winners of HOPE Dental Center contest. The brief called for the design of a dental clinic and training institute for the NGO His Hands On Africa, a non-profit organization that wants to address the lack of dental services in countries such as Rwanda, the chosen location for this competition.

The jury was composed of professionals with experience regarding projects in Africa, among them were Mpheti Moroleje from MMA Design Studio, Patrick Schweitzer from S&AA, Alice Tasca from Active Social Architecture, and Felix Holland from Localworks.

The competition awarded three prizes, two special honorable mentions and ten honorable mentions, with the winning proposal to be built in Kigali. Here we present the first five winners, and for a more in-depth look at the projects, check the competition webpage.

First Prize

Sebastiano Baldan, Nazish Pathan and Ashlon Frank – Dubai, UAE

Save this picture! Courtesy of Archstorming HOPE Dental Center contest

“The proposal for the new Hope Clinic is structured on a number of strategic choices aimed for a functional facility through a sustainable and responsible design vision. The site plan is defined as a sequence of three major zones - clinic and car park, residents and warehouse - placed in a nondispersive manner so to minimize the use of land, cutting of existing trees and groundworks required. Attention is given to the clinic spatial organization, arranged around a large podium with public functions at the top and a semi-private courtyard at the bottom. The spaces should facilitate the spontaneous aggregation of people and instill an overall sense of community while offering break-out areas and panoramic points of view.”

Second Prize

Raissa Gattera, Danilo Pena Maia, José Henrique Carrari Filho and Thais de Freitas – Jundiaí, Brazil



Save this picture! Courtesy of Archstorming HOPE Dental Center contest

“The set is organized through a single axis that crosses the land and connects the buildings with their surroundings and the city. Its implementation, in turn, is mainly defined in three different levels that are interspersed with a series of levels forming gardens and small squares. The layout of the program and the configuration of the buildings were designed to ensure a welcoming, comfortable and hygienic environment. It was decided, therefore, to bring out all the horizontal circulation, transforming corridors into balconies and connecting these to the terraces and the main axis. The initiative, also promoting a gain in spatial quality, visually unites the ensemble and provides an improvement in natural ventilation and healthiness between environments.”

Third Prize

Uran Sokoli – Austin, TX, USA

Save this picture! Courtesy of Archstorming HOPE Dental Center contest

“Hope Dental Center is designed based on the concept of creating a harmonious relationship between architecture and nature. The new design can be considered an extension of the existing surroundings, borrowing from the history and culture of the neighborhood, and using the construction materials and models that fit the existing panorama. This helps in preserving the culture and the identity of the region. A strong axis connects two roads and at the same time divides the site in two zones. One being more public, dedicated for circulation and the other more private dedicated for buildings. A series of platforms are placed along the slope to provide a better connection with the ground and to minimize the design scale. The floor levels are staggered to reduce the excavation. This makes the design more effective and economical. Considering the steep hillside topography, ramps and stairs are included to ensure adequate accessibility for all.”

Special Honorable Mention

Isabela Marquez, Diego Antonio, Leonardo Soares, Luccas Melo – São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Courtesy of Archstorming HOPE Dental Center contest

Special Honorable Mention

Nicolas Marillaud, François Vandewalle – Geneva, Switzerland