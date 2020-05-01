World
  Foster + Partners Creates a Series of Architectural Activities for Children in Confinement

Foster + Partners Creates a Series of Architectural Activities for Children in Confinement

Foster + Partners Creates a Series of Architectural Activities for Children in Confinement

Foster + Partners has created a series of architectural challenges for kids, to learn and have fun during the lockdown. Available templates and activities include making paper skyscrapers, creating your own city, drawing trees, and imagining the future.

In an attempt to generate some cultural activities and entertainment, Foster + Partners has crafted templates for kids, entitled Architecture from Home. Available for download on their site, these challenges have already generated a buzz on social media, where people shared their kids’ work using the hashtag #architecturefromhome.

The firm revealed that “over the next few weeks we will be sharing new activities for children whilst at home, away from school. We’ll include drawing, making, playing, thinking, reading, watching and other activities to keep them entertained - for at least a few hours!”

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage related to COVID-19, read our tips and articles on Productivity When Working from Home and learn about technical recommendations for Healthy Design in your future projects. Also, remember to review the latest advice and information on COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Christele Harrouk
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Foster + Partners Creates a Series of Architectural Activities for Children in Confinement" 01 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938704/foster-plus-partners-creates-a-series-of-architectural-activities-for-children-in-confinement/> ISSN 0719-8884

