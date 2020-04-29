World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Two Houses in One / unparelld’arquitectes

Two Houses in One / unparelld’arquitectes

Save this project
Two Houses in One / unparelld’arquitectes

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 17

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Europerfil, Griesser, Prefabricats Planas
  • Lead Architects: Eduard Callís, Guillem Moliner
  • Design Team: Jordi Moret, Xevi Rodeja, Clàudia Calvet, Eva Casadevall, Dídac Franco, Ramon Heras, Paula Alejandro, Jordi Collell, Thommy Parra, Sara Palmada
  • Building Engineer: Jesús Bassols
  • Consultants: Miquel Capdevila, Structural designer
  • Clients: private
  • Builder: Construccions Josep Sais, Prefabricats Planas, Fusteria J. Carlos
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The domestic program of this terraced house is developed in a single floor of 12 x 15 m, located half level higher than the plot. .

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

This piece crowns a semibasement hall of the same size and multipurpose use. It opens at the outer ends, linking with ramps the street and the back garden. The glazed doorways provide natural light and allow transforming it into a large porch.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Above this semibasement the house has been built with precast concrete panels, which work as large beams in order to save the span of the basement. To optimize costs the panels are uncoated, and show a terrazzo polished finish. A system of baseboards, corners and wooden friezes are the answer to solving the joints correctly, providing a domestic character to the whole floor.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The floor plan can be read as a set of four rows of equal rooms dislocated. The large central empty space is the exception. This interior room is connected to four smaller pieces that surround it. They provide natural light, accommodate complementary activities and articulate the remaining rooms.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
unparelld’arquitectes
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Two Houses in One / unparelld’arquitectes" [Dos casas en una / unparelld’arquitectes] 29 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938437/two-houses-in-one-unparelldarquitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream