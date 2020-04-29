Two Houses in One / unparelld’arquitectes

+ 17

Houses • Spain Architects: unparelld’arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 360 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Europerfil Griesser , Prefabricats Planas Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Eduard Callís, Guillem Moliner

Design Team: Jordi Moret, Xevi Rodeja, Clàudia Calvet, Eva Casadevall, Dídac Franco, Ramon Heras, Paula Alejandro, Jordi Collell, Thommy Parra, Sara Palmada

Building Engineer: Jesús Bassols

Consultants: Miquel Capdevila, Structural designer

Clients: private

Builder: Construccions Josep Sais, Prefabricats Planas, Fusteria J. Carlos

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The domestic program of this terraced house is developed in a single floor of 12 x 15 m, located half level higher than the plot. .

This piece crowns a semibasement hall of the same size and multipurpose use. It opens at the outer ends, linking with ramps the street and the back garden. The glazed doorways provide natural light and allow transforming it into a large porch.

Above this semibasement the house has been built with precast concrete panels, which work as large beams in order to save the span of the basement. To optimize costs the panels are uncoated, and show a terrazzo polished finish. A system of baseboards, corners and wooden friezes are the answer to solving the joints correctly, providing a domestic character to the whole floor.

The floor plan can be read as a set of four rows of equal rooms dislocated. The large central empty space is the exception. This interior room is connected to four smaller pieces that surround it. They provide natural light, accommodate complementary activities and articulate the remaining rooms.