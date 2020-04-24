World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Serpentine Pavilion Postponed to 2021

Serpentine Pavilion Postponed to 2021

Save this article
Serpentine Pavilion Postponed to 2021

The opening of the 20th Serpentine Pavilion, designed by South African Studio Counterspace, has been postponed to summer 2021. "Counterspace, directed by Sumayya Vally, Sarah de Villiers and Amina Kaskar, will collaborate with the Serpentine on a series of off-site and online research projects throughout 2020, which will culminate with the opening of the Pavilion in Summer 2021," the Serpentine Galleries announced.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Serpentine Galleries
Courtesy of Serpentine Galleries

Johannesburg-based practice Counterspace, invited to design the temporary Pavilion in Kensington Gardens, has developed a design based on “gathering spaces and community places around the city […] and extending a public program across London”. As the youngest architects to be commissioned this internationally renowned program, the all-women team lead the collaborative architectural studio. Counterspace has a body of work focused on design solutions emerging from interdisciplinary approaches. The practice uses innovative and traditional building techniques to create a mix of low-tech and high-tech sustainable methods.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Serpentine Galleries
Courtesy of Serpentine Galleries

The Pavilion will be constructed from a variety of materials, including custom K-Briq-modules and cork, made from 90% recycled construction and demolition waste. The Serpentine has been a platform for emerging practitioners and internationally recognized artists. This is the first time the program has been extended into a two-year commission.

News via Serpentine Galleries

About this author
Maria Erman
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Maria Erman. "Serpentine Pavilion Postponed to 2021" 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938322/serpentine-pavilion-posponed-to-2021/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream