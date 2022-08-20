Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. House of Light Well / YD Architects

House of Light Well / YD Architects

Save
House of Light Well / YD Architects

House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, GlassHouse of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, StairsHouse of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass+ 18

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Taichung, China
  • Architects: YD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :YELLOW Mao
  • Lead Architect : Chun Yen Chen
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a quiet community at the edge of the industrial zone, which is the typical row house land. There is a steep slope of a retaining wall in front of the site as a linear green belt.

Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Image 18 of 18
Section

We created an indoor light well with a linear skylight above , by which the house would be filled with nature light at all times. The light well with height of three floors alongside with the kitchen and living room, forms the primary public area in the family. The circulation of the house is placed around the light well, which can strengthen the connection between floors and rooms. As the daylight varies over time, this light well is transformed into a dynamic core field of the house.

Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© YELLOW Mao
Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© YELLOW Mao

Facing the green belt, the balconies are designed as hanging pavilions, as several private corner spaces attached to nature.

Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography
© YELLOW Mao

In addition to external windows, indoor windows are placed facing the light well, as windows on the facade of city square. Every member of the house can find a  private space around this light well, but still maintain sense of attachment of the family.

Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© YELLOW Mao

A stepped courtyard is set on the roof, and the skylight can also penetrate into the room through the gap between the two inclined slabs. In addition to the laundry room on the roof, there is also a bathroom with view of the roof courtyard, which is shared by the family. These multi-level roof spaces are intended to retain a piece of nature in compact urban environment without disturbance.

Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© YELLOW Mao
Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography
© YELLOW Mao

With the elaborate arrangement from the balcony, light well and even the roof, it would be a small residence full of joy for family members, due to the rich scenery brought by the changes in the internal space and light.

Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass, Bathtub
© YELLOW Mao
Save this picture!
House of Light Well / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© YELLOW Mao

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YD Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "House of Light Well / YD Architects" 20 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938102/house-of-light-well-yd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© YELLOW Mao

顺和光景 / 原典建筑师事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream