House of Light Well / YD Architects

Houses • Taichung, China Architects: YD Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 245 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : YELLOW Mao

Lead Architect : Chun Yen Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a quiet community at the edge of the industrial zone, which is the typical row house land. There is a steep slope of a retaining wall in front of the site as a linear green belt.

We created an indoor light well with a linear skylight above , by which the house would be filled with nature light at all times. The light well with height of three floors alongside with the kitchen and living room, forms the primary public area in the family. The circulation of the house is placed around the light well, which can strengthen the connection between floors and rooms. As the daylight varies over time, this light well is transformed into a dynamic core field of the house.

Facing the green belt, the balconies are designed as hanging pavilions, as several private corner spaces attached to nature.

In addition to external windows, indoor windows are placed facing the light well, as windows on the facade of city square. Every member of the house can find a private space around this light well, but still maintain sense of attachment of the family.

A stepped courtyard is set on the roof, and the skylight can also penetrate into the room through the gap between the two inclined slabs. In addition to the laundry room on the roof, there is also a bathroom with view of the roof courtyard, which is shared by the family. These multi-level roof spaces are intended to retain a piece of nature in compact urban environment without disturbance.

With the elaborate arrangement from the balcony, light well and even the roof, it would be a small residence full of joy for family members, due to the rich scenery brought by the changes in the internal space and light.