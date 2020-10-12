Submit a Project Advertise
Commercial Complex in Roosevelt Square / Pianca Arquitetura

Commercial Complex in Roosevelt Square / Pianca Arquitetura

© Manuel Sá

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Refurbishment, Offices Interiors
Bela Vista, Brazil
  Construção:WeC Engenharia
  • City:Bela Vista
  • Country:Brazil
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Conversion of a storefront next to Praça Roosevelt in downtown São Paulo into the headquarters of a small production and communication agency.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Isométrica
Isométrica
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The project seeks to define a single table for all the company's fixed jobs in the largest wing of the room and occupy support programs for the remaining areas. thus, next to the access, a meeting room is set up and at the end of the commercial complex, pantry and toilets are arranged. Embracing the building's circulation core, a cabinet finished in purple melamine laminate was designed to house printers, a logic board and other supports for the operation of the room.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The renovation kept the existing parquet floor and made visible all the new infrastructures for modernizing the room: both the air conditioning and supply ducts and the electrical and logic networks are routed in open wire rails; the existing beams were also stripped and the air conditioning cassettes had their fairing left exposed. The wet areas have floors and part of the walls in gray terrazo.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Cite: "Commercial Complex in Roosevelt Square / Pianca Arquitetura" [Conjunto Comercial na Praça Roosevelt / Pianca Arquitetura + Rafael Urano] 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938023/commercial-complex-in-roosevelt-square-pianca-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

