Architects, not Architecture: Daniel Libeskind

Save this picture! Daniel Libeskind at Architects, not Architecture. Rotterdam 2019. Image © AnA

Architects, not Architecture decided to open their archive to help us cope with the current situation of not being able to go out as usual and create a source of inspiration and entertainment through sharing one of the unique talks from their previous 35 events, which have never been published before – including, Tatiana Bilbao, Peter Cook, Richard Rogers, Massimiliano Fuksas, Kim Herforth Nielsen, Ben van Berkel, Benedetta Tagliabue, Anupama Kundoo, Sadie Morgan, Dan Stubbergaard, Manuelle Gautrand and Kjetil Thorsen.

Every week, Archdaily will be sharing one of the Architects, not Architecture. talks which they are currently publishing online in the form of daily full-length video uploads as part of their “new event”: Home Edition 2020 (www.architectsnotarchitecture.com).

Archdaily’s pick for this week: Daniel Libeskind

In this week’s talk, the well-known US American architect, Daniel Libeskind, shares memories from his previous life. He tells stories about his Polish-Jewish heritage and shows how political events, his passion for music and his role models as well as his beloved wife, Nina Libeskind, have influenced him and made him the architect he is today.

Daniel Libeskind participated as a speaker among two other architects in the first AnA-Event in the Netherlands which was held in Rotterdam in 2019. He came all the way from New York where he relocated the headquarters of Studio Libeskind to after winning the bid to rebuild the World Trade Center in February 2003. The studio he founded in 1989 in Berlin where he built the Jewish Museum. Since then the studio has realized a large number of commercial centers, such as Westside in Bern, the Crystals at City Center in Las Vegas, and Kö-Bogen in Düsseldorf as well as residential towers in Busan, Singapore, Warsaw, Toronto, Manila and São Paulo.

About Architects, not Architecture

Founded in Hamburg in 2015, Architects, not Architecture. aims to bring to the stage what usually goes unseen. For each event they invite three well-known architects, who instead of talking about their award-winning international projects, are asked to talk about themselves. They speak about their path, their influences and experiences, and dive deeper into their intellectual biography. This enables a better understanding of their work, without them even mentioning it.

Most of us find it difficult to speak about the relevant experiences and the impact they had on us. But isn’t it the encounters, the unique experiences, the harsh times, the wild years at university, that one friend, teacher or family member that shaped our values and thus the person we are today? And isn’t it these values that influence how and what we create?

At least this is what Architects, not Architecture. (AnA) believes, which is why they created the event format that has expanded to multiple European cities over the past five years. Each architect is asked to talk about themselves and their individual path without mentioning their work. It is admittedly hard to do so in front of hundreds of unfamiliar faces when you are only used to talking about architecture in such a setting.

We are used to seeing talks about their work, now we will have the opportunity to get to know their architecture from a very different and personal perspective.