Refurbishment in Architecture

Ipojuca Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

Ipojuca Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Vila Ipojuca, Brazil
  Architects: Balaio Arquitetura
  Area: 1722 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Abra Casa, Cremme, Deca, Fernando Jaeger, Portobello, Selvvva, Trimble Navigation, Wooding, m.o.o.c, reka iluminacao
  Lead Architects: Gabriel Luqui, Gabriela Russo
  Project Team: Edison França
  Engineering: Carlos Nakazato
  Collaborators: Serralheria Atelier Edição Limitada, LC Arte Movelaria; NFLOOR Pisos Especiais
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Since We’ve started project our clients has shown the desire of a clean design approach, allied to their proposing of keeping and integration of spaces. We’ve designed a concrete bench which passes by living room, balcony and dinner room, unifying these environments through the adoption of same materials and geometric shapes, encouraging the use of large all glass windows. We’ve gained a dynamic and versatile space, once the concrete bench can be also use for supporting books, plants and other decoration pieces.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

All the exposed concrete structural elements, as well as the woodwork, metalwork, and furniture, were stand out through the adoption of white polyurethane flooring, walls and ceiling, which has created a clear plane, expanded by the diffusion of light. The living room’s design has focused on stimulating face to face interaction by the layout bench, sofa, swing fixed on ceiling and a very comfortable armchair, keeping TV in a second plan. To provide more privacy for toilet layout without losing the sense of space amplitude, there was designed a furniture piece made with a light steel structure which has a wood box, where TV is installed. Kitchen has gained a wooden ceiling aligned to the cement porcelain floor, in face to sensorially delimit the environment space.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Proposal Plan
Proposal Plan
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The apartment private area, where are located TV room and bedrooms, are distinct from other areas overall because of the higher use of wood elements, presented on flooring, walls and woodwork. This choose was made because of thermal and visual comfort effect. On TV room the wooden elements, in addition to tauari wood flooring, all the room has a half-wall covered by panels of white oak veneers guaranteeing a visual amplitude once our look goes easily by the horizontal lines created. The sofa, designed by Balaio, extends itself, amplifying sitting space and comfortably accommodating the whole family to watch movies or play some video game.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

For master suite there was chosen the dark color tones We’ve seen in social areas, such as on wood and metalwork elements, are seen on wood veneers, dyed in black, which coats wardrobes and headboard, in contrast to freijó’s wood tones, chosen to coat dressing table. Master suite bathroom has a white-based granite flooring, with small granules ranging from white to black tones, which goes from flooring to the support wall for bath products, intensifying all different sensations resulted by materials choosing for this project, according to each environment function.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project location

Address: Vila Ipojuca, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Cite: "Ipojuca Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura" [Apartamento Ipojuca / Balaio Arquitetura] 20 Apr 2020. ArchDaily.

