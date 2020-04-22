World
Reading a Bridge / Cheng Tsung FENG

Reading a Bridge / Cheng Tsung FENG

+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installation
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Artists: Cheng Tsung FENG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  114
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Artist: Cheng Tsung FENG
  • Project Designer: Wei Chun LIN, Chi Yun CHEN
  • Organizer: The Eslite Corporation
  • Brand Curation Hub: Shu Ching HSIEH, Nick WU, Asta LEE
  • Space Consultant: I Ju HUANG
  • Wooden Structure: Yumu Manufacture & Research (Chien Tung CHEN, Zhong Yi HUANG, Chang Feng LI, Jian Wei YAN, Yu Cheng SHEN)
  • Lighting Design: Oude Light (Chien Kuo HO, Hao Wei LIN, Yi Chang CHEN)
  • Project Assistant: Wei Zhe HUANG, Cheng Wei CHANG, Zhe Wei ZHANG, Fei Mu WU
  • Electric Engineering: Wei WANG Hydropower Engineering
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG

Text description provided by the architects. Taiwanese artist Cheng Tsung FENG always focuses on traditional handcrafted culture. For the large-scale installation art for Eslite Bookstore 30th Anniversary, his subject is “Chinese Stitched Binding”, which is a kind of book binding method with a long history.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG

When the idea becomes text, the text falls on the paper, the paper is bundled through the rope, and it finally assembles together as a book. FENG transforms this binding craft from a plane into a three-dimensional unit like a tile (more than 1500 pieces), then he combines the store's escalator to create a transitional space just like a bridge and a tunnel.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG

The movement of the escalator is like a book is turning pages. When people set foot on it and they will keep moving, reading is the similar concept. When people open a book and start reading, their spirit and consciousness is moving and no longer staying.

Save this picture!
Prototype. Image Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Prototype. Image Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG

Reading is like a bridge that allows us to travel through the past and the future, through reality and fiction, between different identities and to everywhere of the world.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG

Project location

Address: Taiwan (ROC)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cheng Tsung FENG
Wood Fabric

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Taiwan (ROC)
