Reading a Bridge / Cheng Tsung FENG

Artist: Cheng Tsung FENG

Project Designer: Wei Chun LIN, Chi Yun CHEN

Organizer: The Eslite Corporation

Brand Curation Hub: Shu Ching HSIEH, Nick WU, Asta LEE

Space Consultant: I Ju HUANG

Wooden Structure: Yumu Manufacture & Research (Chien Tung CHEN, Zhong Yi HUANG, Chang Feng LI, Jian Wei YAN, Yu Cheng SHEN)

Lighting Design: Oude Light (Chien Kuo HO, Hao Wei LIN, Yi Chang CHEN)

Project Assistant: Wei Zhe HUANG, Cheng Wei CHANG, Zhe Wei ZHANG, Fei Mu WU

Electric Engineering: Wei WANG Hydropower Engineering

Text description provided by the architects. Taiwanese artist Cheng Tsung FENG always focuses on traditional handcrafted culture. For the large-scale installation art for Eslite Bookstore 30th Anniversary, his subject is “Chinese Stitched Binding”, which is a kind of book binding method with a long history.

When the idea becomes text, the text falls on the paper, the paper is bundled through the rope, and it finally assembles together as a book. FENG transforms this binding craft from a plane into a three-dimensional unit like a tile (more than 1500 pieces), then he combines the store's escalator to create a transitional space just like a bridge and a tunnel.

The movement of the escalator is like a book is turning pages. When people set foot on it and they will keep moving, reading is the similar concept. When people open a book and start reading, their spirit and consciousness is moving and no longer staying.

Prototype.

Reading is like a bridge that allows us to travel through the past and the future, through reality and fiction, between different identities and to everywhere of the world.