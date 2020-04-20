World
Madalena Bar / Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio

Madalena Bar / Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio

  Area: 980 ft²
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Fábio Puttini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ACT 3D, Ceramica pisos, E2 ENERGIA, Neoplanc, SERRAFER, Trimble Navigation
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the historic center of Florianópolis / SC in the Central East part of the city, the Madalena bar was designed after a conversation about movie tastes, music, colors, favorite scenes and idols with the owners Rose Bar and Anna O’sfair. The owners' idea was to create an intimate bar, which would somehow encompass the aura of these references.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
In this way, the feminine aesthetic of the place is inspired by the series Twin Peaks, in the episode San Junipero of the Black Mirror series, in the film Liberty is Blue and in the artists who attended the famous Chelsea Hotel in New York during the 60s and 70s, in addition to dozens of other references, such as the VHS culture that, after cinema, was the second way to consume films in large quantities, through rental stores.

Architecturally, these aesthetic codes were passed on to the form and nuances of materials and lights: Juliette Binoche and the beautiful scene of the “Trois Couleurs: Bleu” pool are represented on the pool tiles that take up most of the walls of Madalena. The blue and pink neon lights on the walls and balconies make you enter the world of eighteenth-century bars, so inviting to dance and enjoy drinks. Actress Natassja Kinski (Paris Texas, Tess, among others) appears lining the sofa: a large print with pictures of the actress, made in fabric, was created by Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio to cover the 4-meter sofa on the ground floor of the establishment.

In the bar on the second floor we have the memory of the VHS tapes embedded in the wallpaper that precedes the dance floor, which opens onto a balcony that overlooks Victor Meirelles Street. This balcony protects the clients' body with a cast iron facade, which keeps a secret to be unveiled to those who are attentive: it has words throughout its structure, delivering words of love, homage to the great female characters of the 20th and 21st century . Madalena carries so much poetry that it overflows to the street, where hundreds of people stand in front to enjoy the night feeling belonged.

Project location

Address: Florianópolis - Santa Catarina, Brazil

Emanuella Wojcikiewicz Studio
