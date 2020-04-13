World
  Fortius Headquarters / Arquitetura Nacional

Fortius Headquarters / Arquitetura Nacional

Fortius Headquarters / Arquitetura Nacional

Fortius Headquarters / Arquitetura Nacional

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Clinic
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Arquitetura Nacional
  Area: 98.0
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, EPÓXI ECOEX, LUMINAR ARTE, Manjabosco Decor, Movesa Design, Souza e Muller
  • Lead Architects: EDUARDO L MAURMANN, ELEN B N MAURMANN, PAULA OTTO, MARCUS ARNHOLD E EQUIPE ARQUITETURA NACIONAL
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new headquarters in Porto Alegre of the digital security company Axur is a answer to the need to qualify its spaces and increase the number of jobs. Occupying the 15th floor of the building, where it previously occupied a ground floor room, the new headquarters has privileged views of the city and was born with the premise of not referencing itself in a traditional corporate environment. The use of comfortable and fun colors and textures create plural and comfortable workspaces.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Axonométrica
Axonométrica

The first design strategy taken was the removal of the existing plaster lining, leaving the concrete slab and the installations apparent. The entire perimeter of the floor received fabric curtains, creating a scenic and comfortable ambience. The carpeted floor and the paintings by the artist Gusta seek reference in the company's colors. Hanging plastic curtains configure seating areas and direct flows without blocking the visuals. The vegetation present in several points brings elements from the outside into the company.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Organized in a fully integrated space, workstations are interspersed with informal seating and meeting areas. The central area of the project is occupied by an arena for meetings with the entire team, in addition to being a space for informal work and living and articulating access to the booths of silence. The canopy area breaks with the rest of the project through a monochromatic area with epoxy flooring, woodwork and orange curtains. Much used by the team, the space is the setting for meals, happy hours, informal work moments.

Project location

Address: Porto Alegre, Río Grande del Sur, Brazil

Arquitetura Nacional
Concrete

Healthcare Architecture Healthcare clinic Brazil
Cite: "Fortius Headquarters / Arquitetura Nacional" [Clínica Fortius / Arquitetura Nacional] 13 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937183/fortius-headquarters-arquitetura-nacional/> ISSN 0719-8884

