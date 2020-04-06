World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. Interview: Space Popular on the Future of Digital Architecture

Interview: Space Popular on the Future of Digital Architecture

Save this article
Interview: Space Popular on the Future of Digital Architecture

Since their founding in Bangkok in 2013, Space Popular have offered an eclectic series of architectural spaces, objects, and events that cross digital and physical space, speculating on how the two realms could blend together in the near future. Directed by Lara Lesmes and Fredrik Hellberg, both graduates of the Architectural Association in London, Space Popular has completed buildings, exhibitions, artworks, furniture collections, and interiors across Asia and Europe, as well as engaging works of virtual architecture.

From their studio in London, where they have been based since 2016, Lesmes and Hellberg spoke with ArchDaily's Niall Patrick Walsh on the origins of the practice, the importance of their educational roles in their trajectory, and the practice's view on the future of virtual and digital architecture. For more information on Space Popular, visit their official website here, and see previous coverage of the practice on ArchDaily here.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

#Tags

News Interviews
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Interview: Space Popular on the Future of Digital Architecture" 06 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936914/interview-space-popular-on-the-future-of-digital-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream