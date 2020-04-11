Apartment of Vergalhões / Casa100 Arquitetura

+ 21

Renovation, Apartment Interiors • Higienópolis, Brazil Architects: Casa100 Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2368.0 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Maira Acayaba

Lead Architect: José Guilherme Carceles

Project Team: Diogo Luz, Gaia Savastano

Text description provided by the architects. In the iconic neighborhood of Higienópolis, a reference in modernist buildings in São Paulo, this project stands out for the enhancement of space and its visual amplitude, for the natural light coming from the two large windows in the room, and for the combination of textures and materials selected to compose the spaces.

The living room and kitchen walls were removed, connecting the two areas. The only closure created in a hollow concrete element, separates with a discrete division that maintains visual permeability. One of the rooms was demolished and integrated into the social area and now houses the TV room. To create a separation between the living rooms and the TV, we developed a piece of furniture made with an iron bar structure that received wooden shelves.

At the back of this bookcase, wired glass hides the wiring of the appliances. The restroom box was covered with white tiles, creating a visual continuity between the kitchen and the dining room. Both the suite and the living room had hardwood floors in two different shades and were scraped and restored. In the bathrooms, the tiles with soft tones create the composition along with the wood in the cabinets and the gray of the floor.

The kitchen was covered in the floor with a gray tile with yellow details that creates a composition next to the cabinets made in American oak and the burgundy doors. The countertop was molded in exposed concrete and follows the same pattern in this room as in the laundry and bathrooms. The walls of the living room and bedrooms were stripped and left on the exposed brick, painted in white, where the new electrical points made of apparent galvanized steel tubing were installed.