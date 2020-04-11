World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. Apartment of Vergalhões / Casa100 Arquitetura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment of Vergalhões / Casa100 Arquitetura

Save this project
Apartment of Vergalhões / Casa100 Arquitetura

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Higienópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Casa100 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2368.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maira Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Abvent, Chapolim Reformas, Cia do Metal, Deca, Eliane Revestimentos, Graphisoft SE, Ladrilar, Neorex, SQA Esquadrias, Stone House Revestimentos, Suvinil
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. In the iconic neighborhood of Higienópolis, a reference in modernist buildings in São Paulo, this project stands out for the enhancement of space and its visual amplitude, for the natural light coming from the two large windows in the room, and for the combination of textures and materials selected to compose the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Planta - Proposta
Planta - Proposta
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The living room and kitchen walls were removed, connecting the two areas. The only closure created in a hollow concrete element, separates with a discrete division that maintains visual permeability. One of the rooms was demolished and integrated into the social area and now houses the TV room. To create a separation between the living rooms and the TV, we developed a piece of furniture made with an iron bar structure that received wooden shelves.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

At the back of this bookcase, wired glass hides the wiring of the appliances. The restroom box was covered with white tiles, creating a visual continuity between the kitchen and the dining room. Both the suite and the living room had hardwood floors in two different shades and were scraped and restored. In the bathrooms, the tiles with soft tones create the composition along with the wood in the cabinets and the gray of the floor.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The kitchen was covered in the floor with a gray tile with yellow details that creates a composition next to the cabinets made in American oak and the burgundy doors. The countertop was molded in exposed concrete and follows the same pattern in this room as in the laundry and bathrooms. The walls of the living room and bedrooms were stripped and left on the exposed brick, painted in white, where the new electrical points made of apparent galvanized steel tubing were installed.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Higienópolis, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Casa100 Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Apartment of Vergalhões / Casa100 Arquitetura" [Apartamento dos Vergalhões / Casa100 Arquitetura] 11 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936621/apartment-of-vergalhoes-casa100-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream