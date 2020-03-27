World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 27th World Congress of Architects - UIA2020RIO is Postponed to July 2021

27th World Congress of Architects - UIA2020RIO is Postponed to July 2021

Save this article
27th World Congress of Architects - UIA2020RIO is Postponed to July 2021

Following the recommendations of public authorities and the WHO general guidelines towards the COVID-19 pandemic, The International Union of Architects, UIA, the Institute of Architects of Brazil, IAB and the Executive Committee UIA2020RIO have decided to postpone the 27th World Congress of Architects to July 2021. The announcement echoes several other events related to architecture that had to be postponed, including the Venice Biennale and the Salone del Mobile.

According to the organizers, registration fees will be automatically applied to the new Congress dates. In addition, the lectures and projects accepted for this year's Congress will still to apply to the new program in 2021.

The UIA2020RIO will take place between the 18th and 22nd July 2021.

About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "27th World Congress of Architects - UIA2020RIO is Postponed to July 2021" [27° Congresso Mundial Arquitetos - UIA2020RIO é adiado para julho de 2021] 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936437/27th-world-congress-of-architects-uia2020rio-is-postponed-to-july-2021/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream