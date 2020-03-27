27th World Congress of Architects - UIA2020RIO is Postponed to July 2021

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Following the recommendations of public authorities and the WHO general guidelines towards the COVID-19 pandemic, The International Union of Architects, UIA, the Institute of Architects of Brazil, IAB and the Executive Committee UIA2020RIO have decided to postpone the 27th World Congress of Architects to July 2021. The announcement echoes several other events related to architecture that had to be postponed, including the Venice Biennale and the Salone del Mobile.

According to the organizers, registration fees will be automatically applied to the new Congress dates. In addition, the lectures and projects accepted for this year's Congress will still to apply to the new program in 2021.

The UIA2020RIO will take place between the 18th and 22nd July 2021.