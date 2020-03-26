JUPE Health Designs Mobile Units to Address Hospital Bed Shortage from COVID-19

World
As hospitals in the United States are about to hit capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, startup JUPE HEALTH is creating a series of mobile units to address the lack of beds. The team explains that with a healthcare system on the verge of collapse, the project is designed as rapidly deployed rest and recovery units, as well as mobile ICUs.

Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH

Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH
Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH

The JUPE HEALTH units are built for healthcare worker’s rest and the patient’s recovery, designed by leading healthcare professionals and mobile shelter experts. At "1/30th the cost of a hospital room", they are designed and built for doctors by doctors, and can be shipped anywhere. Using technology inspired by the auto-industry, Jupe created a patent-pending, IoT, network-ready treatment space.

Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH
Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH

The treatment space includes bedding and is surrounded by a flat-packed modular interchangeable chassis for easy mobility to areas in need. Jupe can deploy up to 24 health units with a single 40’ flat bed and heavy duty pickup truck to both rural and urban areas. Up to 500,000 can deploy on a single cargo ship. They include three types:

JUPE REST: A rest area and sleeping unit for medical professionals.
JUPE CARE: An off-grid Deployable Wellness Unit for isolating non-critical patients with connected don/doff chamber.
JUPE PLUS: The World’s First Stand-Alone “light” intensive care unit for patients in critical care. PPE ready, Ventilator and connected don/doff chamber.

Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH
Courtesy of JUPE HEALTH

JUPE HEALTH was started as a rapid-deployment recovery space designed for comfort, care and wellness. The units are "highly scalable, cost effective, and easily transportable." The project aims to be an immediate response for emergency bedding solutions, equipped with technology and amenities to support containment efforts in hospitals and clinics.

News via JUPE HEALTH

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "JUPE Health Designs Mobile Units to Address Hospital Bed Shortage from COVID-19" 26 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936378/jupe-health-designs-mobile-units-to-address-hospital-bed-shortage-from-covid-19/> ISSN 0719-8884

