World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  5. H Code Building / CL3 Architects

H Code Building / CL3 Architects

Save this project
H Code Building / CL3 Architects

Day View of High Rise Block from Tai Kwun. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot Outdoor terrance space provides a green environment for restaurant. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot Interior with Opened Bifold Casement Garage Door. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot Interior with Opened Bifold Casement Garage Door. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot + 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Commercial Architecture
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Design Team: William Lim, Clinton Tsoi
  • Client: Henderson Development Agency Ltd
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Day View of High Rise Block from Tai Kwun. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Day View of High Rise Block from Tai Kwun. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

Text description provided by the architects. H Code is situated at the core area of Central, Hong Kong. Through sustainable renovation and functional adjustment, it has become a new landmark that fuses creativity and unique lifestyles in the bustling and ever-changing urban environment.

Save this picture!
Outdoor terrance space provides a green environment for restaurant. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Outdoor terrance space provides a green environment for restaurant. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

Located near the Pottinger Street, Lan Kwai Fong and Soho, the project is at the heart of the entertainment and art district of Hong Kong. It integrates the urban texture with a low rise block on the historic Pottinger Street and a dense high-rise block behind, and balances the scales of the city and the street block, making it a distinctive architecture project that provides exemplary urban design solution.

Save this picture!
isometric
isometric
Save this picture!
Outdoor terrance space provides a green environment for restaurant. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Outdoor terrance space provides a green environment for restaurant. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

The building consists of a 10-storey low block and a 22-storey high block, and the facade is designed with texture and color to complement Tai Kwun, the new arts hub in the area. The long side of the site is along Ezra's Lane, a narrow back lane that connects Pottinger Street to Cochrane Street where the Central escalator is located. It overlooks the vibrant cityscape surrounding the Central Police Station and Tai Kwun, and blends into the diversified cultural and creative ambience in the area.

Save this picture!
Special Bar & Restaurant Tenant of H Code. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Special Bar & Restaurant Tenant of H Code. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Save this picture!
Low Rise Block Roof Terrace. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Low Rise Block Roof Terrace. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

The building is designed with large folding facade and bi-fold casement garage doors to allow natural ventilation and self created terrace spaces. Various outdoor terrace spaces and rooftop open spaces provide a green environment for the neighborhood, enabling people to touch with nature in leisure time. The low block fronting Pottinger Street is set back to allow for an open terrace along the street, which creates a wide pedestrian walkway to ease urban congestion.

Save this picture!
Interior with Opened Bifold Casement Garage Door. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Interior with Opened Bifold Casement Garage Door. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Save this picture!
Interior with Opened Bifold Casement Garage Door. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Interior with Opened Bifold Casement Garage Door. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Save this picture!
Restaurant with Outdoor Terrace. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Restaurant with Outdoor Terrace. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

The project is designed as a lifestyle building, aiming to turn into the most appealing and stylish destination in Hong Kong and to bring unique lifestyles into the community. Ground floors of the two blocks are connected so as to allow for adding storefronts along Ezra'sStreet, which supports pop up art events and installations as well. The design shows respect and goodwill to urban public space while integrating modern lifestyles and spaces into a whole, thus realizing free interaction among commerce, art, nature and people.

Save this picture!
Night View of High Rise Block from Tai Kwun. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot
Night View of High Rise Block from Tai Kwun. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong (SAR)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CL3 Architects
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Hong Kong (SAR)
Cite: "H Code Building / CL3 Architects" 02 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936352/h-code-cl3-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

View of Low Rise Block from Pottinger Street. Image © Nirut Benjabanpot

香港综合体 H Code / 思联建筑设计有限公司

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream