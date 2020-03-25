Divino Salvador Church / Vitor Leal Barros Architecture

+ 19

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Architect In Charge: Vítor Leal Barros

Project Team: Pedro Fernandes, Ana Bastos Vieira, Caio Chamma, Dominika Skrývalová

Clients: Paróquia de Freamunde

Engineering: Sopsec, Logacústica, Louproj - Nuno Silva Eng.º, Filipe Ferreira, Orlando Sousa, Marco Oliveira

Consultants: Jofebar, Indelague

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An Open Door.

​The project was born from the study of the liturgical Christian space evolution and from an attentive look and comprehension of the complex morphology of the intervention site. A base built by a granite wall extends from the surroundings, sustaining the temple.

A courtyard separates functionally the Main Hall from the Church, like an exterior antechamber which inspires the users to silence and recollection. At the courtyard stands out the sky, the sound of the magnolia leaves swept by the wind and the running water. A glass door invites anyone who enters the courtyard to be part of the big Christian family.

Inside, presbytery and assembly rise up forward God through the large vertical clerestory which draws the passion of Christ on the walls with a light and shadow painting. The Mortuary Chappels open themselves for the old churchyard, conferring unity to the old street profile.