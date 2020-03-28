Explore the Colors of the World Through Photography

The 13th edition of International Color Awards, an event honouring achievements in color photography, has recently presented its gala and here are some of the winners and nominees.

+ 32

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Save this picture! The color of Berlin. Image © Kevin Krautgartner

With more than 6000 entries from 73 countries this year, the event brings together a large community of photographers from around the world. The award comprises of thirty-seven categories and is addressed to professionals and amateurs alike. Together, they create a very diverse body of work, reflecting a myriad of cultures and perspectives. The selection presents images from three of the categories: architecture, abstract and aerial.

As the world appears to have come to a still in the face of current events and as so many of us now have to come to terms with the reality of self-isolation, photography is a refuge, offering the possibility to continue exploring new places. Until travelling becomes safe again, feed the need for adventure with the following visual journey.

Save this picture! Dead or Alive. Image © Ovi D Pop