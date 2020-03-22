LLP House / Ibmr

+ 29

Houses • São Carlos, Brazil Architects: Ibmr

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 772.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Athena Engenharia , Castellato , Copav , Escadas e Cia , Jabu Engenharia elétrica Ltda. , MMP Movelaria , Mies Casa , Máxima Coifas , Palimanan , Produto A , RN Esquadrias

Lead Architect: Luciana Bernasconi

Design Team: Luciana Bernasconi, Ariane Gonçalves, Amanda Delello, Camila Silveira, Caroline Zanon Gonçalves

Engineering: Bernasconi Engenharia Ltda

Structural Calculation: Faustino Sanches Junior

Landscape: Silene Bernasconi

Luminotechnical: Jabu Engenharia Elétrica

Text description provided by the architects. Facing the sunset in the countryside plains of the of the state of São Paulo (Brazil) and with a privileged view, the LLP House, signed by lbmr, evokes integration as the project's main point. Complemented by a land that rises and binds the landscape to the house’s common areas, the office proposed a broad plan where residents could gaze the view at different times of the day.

Large openings encourage natural lighting and provide environmental and thermal comfort. This also creating a unique atmosphere linked to the contemplation of nature. Due to the high topography of the terrain, this scenery is created without losing any privacy

With an open outside view, LLP House has large areas planned for gradual landscaping implementation, bringing residents closer to the nature. Providing refuge from urban daily life, the project evokes the concept of a “beachside house” - a common architectural style on the Brazilian coast which provides a wide view of the Atlantic Ocean and direct contact with coastline nature, built from regional materials, such as stone, wood and straw.

For this, the office professionals used natural and traditional elements in Brazilian architecture, such as Freijó wood, present in the divisions and in the slatted panels embracing the interiors of the common areas, bringing comfort, warmth and simplicity.

A large living room was created in the center of the house, meeting any family needs. This central point requires integration into the entire internal-external context, so the glass and wooden doors can be retracted behind the slatted panels.

Such breadth came in line with the project’s goal: create a house prepared to receive and encourage residents' interaction. Wide common spaces permeated the main axis of architecture, careful not to lose the feeling of welcoming.

On the balcony, cattail straw covers the pergola, made from Cumaru wood, reinforcing the coastal sense sought by the residents. Attached to it, a gapped pyre fulfills the desire for refuge and leisure in the open. The pool's curved shapes creates a geometric counterpoint for the rest of the architecture. With an infinite edge, covered in Hijau stone, it seeks uniformity in landscaping and, thus, refers sensorially to a natural lake.

Another highlight in the leisure area is the sauna/spa. Connected with the couple's suite and the pool through a submerged passage, it highlights the integration program's objective: practicality and convenience. It keeps the horizon on sight, and provides residents with a dip and a moment of relaxation framed by the sunset.

With a modern architecture, straight lines enlighten the facade and create a single volume located over the garage. Covered in rough cut stones, it has two entrances: a side access ramp and a wooden staircase, connecting the garage to the house's central living area. A third access, created using wood from old railway tracks, links the leisure area to the street. Due to the terrain's elevation, no separations are needed to maintain the desired privacy.

On the slab, the architecture team created a green roof, and thus extended the landscaping program, to make it an open lounge in the future. The highest point in the building, from there it is possible to observe and appreciate the fields of the São Paulo biome that guide the architecture. The LLP House can be defined as a union of styles, both simple and robust, traditional and innovative. Urban and tropical, it reflects the creativity and customs of the Brazilian lifestyle.