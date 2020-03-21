World
Panamby Apartment / LCAC Arquitetura

Panamby Apartment / LCAC Arquitetura

© Romulo Fialdini

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vila Andrade, Brazil
  • Architects: LCAC Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1485.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Romulo Fialdini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Ferrarte, Ferrarte, Portobello, Serralheria Baltieri, Serralheria Baltieri, Suvinil, Todeschini, Yamamura Iluminação, Yamamura Iluminação
  • Arquiteto Responsável: Luis Paulo
  • Project Team: André Ávila, Luis Paulo
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple from São Paulo, bought the apartment still in the plant and with 4 months to be delivered, hired the LCAC Arquitetura office to carry out the architectural project and management of the renovation.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Advance in contracting enabled several layout studies to meet the couple's requests: first using the double height of the living room to create a mezzanine, and second, creating a large master suite, with two individual bathrooms.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

In order to meet the first demand, the structure of the building was first analyzed for the proper structuring of the new environment, then it was defined to be in metallic structure, as it allows assembly on site and is in accordance with the industrial language of the apartment, and finally the possibility of making a spiral staircase, which would serve as a large sculpture in the room.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

The second point, the creation of a large master suite, it was necessary to unify two suites, which created the space for the bedroom and closet, in addition to incorporating the two bathrooms, meeting the customers' desire for individual spaces within the suite.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

The kitchen was also another place of major changes. A large island of exposed concrete was made to house the cooktop and connect with the living room, for those who are cooking can socialize with the visits of the room. In addition to the workbench, a metalwork structure was created to house the hood and serve as decoration.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

In order to define the kitchen spaces and the service area, we created a partition with yellow enamelled cobogos, connecting and characterizing the environments.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Finally, to create a surprise in the social lobby and take advantage of the space created under the mezzanine, a slatted panel was created, which surrounds the walls and ceilings of the room. This panel segregates the social area of ​​the dormitories, since a door was camouflaged that allows access to the corridor. Another point was the toilet door that was embedded in the panel to also create a suspense of its location.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

In addition to architecture, the furniture consists of pieces designed by the office itself. The sofa in the living room was designed to meet the space of the room and "embrace" the spiral staircase, serving the TV and living room, as it is connected to the balcony. The locksmiths' kitchen and master suite were also specially developed for the environments in question, meeting the needs and technical requirements. Finally, the entire joinery was specially designed and detailed for each space, being fully planned.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

"There were many challenges in this work due to the number of different suppliers and the short deadline for execution. Every detail thought about in the office made all the difference to the final result", say architects André Chukr and Luis Canepa.

© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Project location

Address: Rua Itajará 67 - Panamby - São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Panamby Apartment / LCAC Arquitetura" [Apartamento Panamby / LCAC Arquitetura] 21 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935802/panamby-apartment-lcac-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

