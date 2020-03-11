QS Reveals the World's Top Universities for Architecture in 2020

The annual QS- Quacquarelli Symonds ranking for top universities has been unveiled. Based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact, the ranking highlights every year the best universities for each profession. In the 2020 Architecture/ Built Environment division, the list reveals that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is back on top.
While last year, the first position was granted to the Bartlett School of Architecture at UCL (University College London), after four-year complete domination of the ranking by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops again the charts. Moreover, in this edition, the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands took the second position, while UCL took third, ETH Zurich came in fourth position and Harvard in fifth.
Read on for the complete list of the world’s top universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2020.
1-Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – USA
2-Delft University of Technology – Netherlands
3-UCL – UK
4-ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology - Switzerland
5-Harvard University – USA
6-University of California, Berkeley (UCB) – USA
7-Politecnico di Milano – Italy
8-Manchester School of Architecture – UK
9-University of Cambridge – UK
10-EPFL – Switzerland
11-Tsinghua University – China
12-National University of Singapore (NUS) – Singapore
13-Columbia University – USA
14-The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong SAR
15-University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – USA
16-The University of Tokyo – Japan
17-The University of Melbourne – Australia
18-The University of Sydney - Australia
18-Tongji University – China
20-KTH Royal Institute of Technology – Sweden
21-Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech – Spain
22-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – Hong Kong
23-The University of Sheffield – UK
24-Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) – Germany
25-RMIT University – Australia
26-Technical University of Munich – Germany
27-The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) – Australia
28-Cornell University - USA
29-Georgia Institute of Technology - USA
29-Stanford University - USA
31-Seoul National University – Tokyo
32-University of British Columbia - Canada
33-Politecnico di Torino – Italy
34-University of Michigan-Ann Arbor – USA
35-Universidad Politécnica de Madrid – Spain
36-Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) – Chile
37-Chalmers University of Technology - Sweden
38-Cardiff University - UK
38-University of Texas at Austin – USA
38-University of Toronto – Canada
41-Aalto University – Finland
41-McGill University – Canada
43-Universidade de São Paulo – Brazil
44-University of Pennsylvania – USA
45-KU Leuven – Belgium
46-Eindhoven University of Technology – Netherlands
47-Shanghai Jiao Tong University – China
48-Kyoto University – Japan
49-Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) – Mexico
50-University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – USA
51-100 -Carnegie Mellon University - USA
51-100 -City University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong
51-100 -Curtin University – Australia
51-100 -Hanyang University – South Korea
51-100 -Harbin Institute of Technology –
51-100 -Illinois Institute of Technology – USA
51-100 -KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology – Germany
51-100 -Korea University – Korea
51-100 -Loughborough University – UK
51-100 -Lund University – Sweden
51-100 -Monash University – Australia
51-100 -National Technical University of Athens – Greece
51-100 -New York University (NYU) – USA
51-100 -Newcastle University – UK
51-100 -Norwegian University of Science And Technology – Norway
51-100 -Oxford Brookes University – UK
51-100 -Pennsylvania State University – USA
51-100 -Princeton University – USA
51-100 -Queensland University of Technology (QUT) – Australia
51-100 -RWTH Aachen University – Germany
51-100 -Sapienza University of Rome – Italy
51-100 -Southeast University – China
51-100 -Vienna University of Technology – Austria
51-100 -Texas A&M University – USA
51-100 -The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) – Hong Kong
51-100 -The University of Auckland – New Zealand
51-100 -The University of Queensland – Australia
51-100 -Tianjin University – China
51-100 -Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) – Argentina
51-100 -Universidad de Chile – Chile
51-100 -Universidad Nacional de Colombia – Colombia
51-100 -Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro – Brazil
51-100 -Università Iuav di Venezia – Italy
51-100 -Universität Stuttgart – Germany
51-100 -Universiti Malaya (UM) – Malaysia
51-100 -Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) – Malaysia
51-100 -Universiti Teknologi Malaysia – Malaysia
51-100 -University of Bath – UK
51-100 -UCT Graduate School of Business – South Africa
51-100 -The University of Edinburgh – UK
51-100 -University of Lisbon – Portugal
51-100 -University of Porto – Portugal
51-100 -University of Reading – UK
51-100 -University of Southern California – USA
51-100 -University of Technology Sydney – Australia
51-100 -Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University – USA
51-100 -Waseda University – Japan
51-100 -Yale University– USA
51-100 -Yonsei University – South Korea
51-100 -Zhejiang University – China
To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.