World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. FN House / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos

FN House / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos

Save this project
FN House / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos

© Tomás Westenenk © Tomás Westenenk © Tomás Westenenk © Tomás Westenenk + 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vitacura, Chile
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Tomás Westenenk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acor, Alfonso Elias Jamis e Hijos, Carter & Carter Restauraciones, Cosentino, Sto, Veka Chile
  • Lead Architects: Tomás Westenenk, Sebastián Lambiasi
  • Collaborator Architects: Alan Macias, José Manuel Manzano, Felipe García-Huidobro
  • Contractor: Nautilius Construcciones - Osvaldo Cardemil
  • Structural Engineering: Rodrigo Bravo
  • Lightning Design: Docevolts
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomás Westenenk
© Tomás Westenenk

Text description provided by the architects. The FN House is located on an 860m2 site in Vitacura, Santiago, Chile. The project covers the renovation and expansion of this 1963 house, whose design belongs to the architects Bodenhöfer, Schencke and Konrad.

Save this picture!
© Tomás Westenenk
© Tomás Westenenk
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tomás Westenenk
© Tomás Westenenk

The proposal seeks to respect and appraise the typical modern architecture of its time, enhancing the intention to compress / expand its main spaces. The angled spaces that characterize the house were respected and reinterpreted through the new architecture. The original area is 140m2 and the proposal extends it to 300m2, mainly through the growth of the service facilities and the incorporation a second level that generates new bedrooms and complementary enclosures. Its structure is mainly based on reinforced concrete and steel structure, while its materials vary between wood, porcelain tiles and glass.

Save this picture!
© Tomás Westenenk
© Tomás Westenenk

In terms of its interior expression, the design seeks a balance between white’s neutrality and wood’s warmth. On the exterior level, the grey and white shades are arranged through the different volumes to accentuate the tension between each other.

Save this picture!
© Tomás Westenenk
© Tomás Westenenk

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "FN House / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos" [Casa FN / Lambiasi + Westenenk Arquitectos] 08 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934991/casa-fn-lambiasi-plus-westenenk-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream