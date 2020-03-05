World
White Pavilion / Arquitetura Nacional

White Pavilion / Arquitetura Nacional

© MARCELO DONADUSSI

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Coffee Shop, Pavilion
Novo Hamburgo, Brazil
  • Architects: Arquitetura Nacional
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archicad, Ladrilhart, Lajeadense Vidros, MANJABOSCO, QUALITÁ SUL, SCHEID SCHÜCO, UBR SOLUÇÕES
  • Architect In Charge: EDUARDO L MAURMANN, ELEN B N MAURMANN, PAULA OTTO, MARCUS ARNHOLD, YURI KOKUBUN, GUILHERME DACAS
More Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The white pavilion was designed to work as a temporary cafe and multifunctional venue for an interior design fair in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil. Divided in two zones, the project has a closed area with the cafe facilities and an outdoor living space.

© MARCELO DONADUSSI
© MARCELO DONADUSSI

© MARCELO DONADUSSI
© MARCELO DONADUSSI

The main concept was to create a light and minimalist atmosphere by mixing natural materials as wood and marble with glass and white tiles. The outdoor curtains create a visual filter and add movement to the monolithic volume while guarating unity by surrounding its 3 main facades. A 12m long marble plan works as background to the project and makes reference to modern architecture. Known as ‘rainbow marble,’ the brazilian stone add color and contrasts with the neutral material pallet.

© MARCELO DONADUSSI
© MARCELO DONADUSSI
Sections
Sections
© MARCELO DONADUSSI
© MARCELO DONADUSSI

All the woodwork and furniture were also designed by Arquitetura Nacional. A big shared table works as the central piece of the cafe, while smaller tables permit more flexible uses on the outdoor area.

© MARCELO DONADUSSI
© MARCELO DONADUSSI

Project location

Address: Novo Hamburgo - Hamburgberg, Novo Hamburgo - RS, Brazil

Arquitetura Nacional
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Brazil
Cite: "White Pavilion / Arquitetura Nacional" [Pavilhão Branco / Arquitetura Nacional] 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934973/white-pavilion-arquitetura-nacional/> ISSN 0719-8884

