Refuge / Piacesi Arquitetos Associados

Lead Architects: Júnior Piacesi

Design Team: Flávia Lopes, Thales Pimenta, Letícia Pimenta, Raissa Tavares, Lucas Valois

Clients: Casa Cor Minas 2019

Engineering: Clarissa Pinto, Andreza Duarte

Landscape: Piacesi Arquitetos Associacos e Plante comigo

Collaborators: SV2 Engenharia, A.deArte, São Romão Móveis, Líder Interiores, Movelaria Olga, Elisa Atheniense, Trousseau, Deca.

Text description provided by the architects. Simplicity and minimalism. This is the concept that lead the house designed by architect Junior Piacesi for the 25th CasaCor Minas, an annual architecture fair. Inspired in the simplistic architecture of Japan and other places all around the world, combined with the rising culture of digital detox, to think about the Refuge. It is believed that contact with nature and lightness through architecture can change lives. For that very reason, both the internal and external environment breathes of minimalism and the breeze from de eucalyptus forest that surrounds the house.

In pursuit of references of the space, the architect planned different propositions to comply with who seeks connection with the soul, the nature and practicality. In 134m² (1442 square feet), being 57m²(613 square feet) of internal area, the refuge is projected over metallic structures and surrounded by eucalyptus forest, suspended six meters (twenty feet) from the ground and with access through a ramp that takes the visitor to the location through a path between the trees. It was possible to adapt the architecture to contemporary times, leaving a striking authorial trace.

The Refuge is mirrored externally, as a glazing element that mimics the construction, giving the feeling of multiplication of the forest; glass, that connects the interior with nature of the surroundings; and a microclimatic tensioned net, which in addition to being sustainable, enables a curved closing without losing transparency. Glass, steel, concrete, leather and pebbles make up the portfolio of materials used, creating a harmonious atmosphere between the house and nature.

It was designed in an environment that could be built at any time by anyone. The reduced and well-planned space allows for the low cost of executing the space, in addition to the choice of metallic structure that streamlines the process and makes it more sustainable, with a smaller volume of rubble. Accessible, with large openings and wide circulation, it allows anyone to use the space with minor changes. Design and architecture are allies in this project, which has an architecture designed with every detail and functionality in mind.

“The intention was to bring the concept and lifestyle that

embrace nature, giving light to a universe less digital

and more peaceful. A real Refuge.”

Júnior Piacesi