Habitable Station / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Habitable Station / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

© Sandra Pereznieto

Industrial Architecture
Mexico
  • Lead Architect: Rozana Montiel
  • Collaborators: Ombeline De Laage, Max García
  • Structure: Antonio Juárez Peralta, Sergio López
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a prototype with a new type of corrugated concrete, experimenting with the materiality in order for it to be durable, malleable and nearly maintenance-free. The station houses the furnaces for the combustion of solid waste in different Mexican ports and national airports.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Finding a suitable name for the project was an integral part of the conceptual design process: the term "station" evokes the idea of replicability and is associated with the order of a space laboratory and the logistical movement around a train station.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The station becomes a habitable machine that, in its round layout, not only houses a pleasant workspace but creates a significant relationship between the operator and their work. In addition to ordering tasks, it radically transforms the way these facilities operate.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The main challenge of this project was that the client wanted prefabricated pieces that could adapt to a wide range of climates, such as a jungle and a desert. The walls and roof of the station can be installed in a couple of days. The complete prototype is built in four weeks and adapts according to the specific conditions of the site.

The station guarantees a safe, functional, comfortable, modular, iconic and exportable space.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Mexico
