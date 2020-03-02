World
Summerhouse H / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Summerhouse H / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lilla Beddinge, Sweden
  • Chief Architect : Johan Sundberg
  • Associate Architects: Itziar del Río Gómiz, Henrik Ålund
  • Structural Engineer: Sven-Göran Svensson (SG Svensson AB)
  • Contractor: Roland Sjöholm (SA Bygg AB)
  • Builders: Roland Sjöholm, Stefan Andersson
Text description provided by the architects. Summerhouse H is located on the southern coast of the Skåne-region in Sweden, in a scenic location just a couple of metres from the beach. The house has views both towards the Baltic Sea to the south and the heathland to the east.

The summerhouse is designed as a simple box containing a number of volumes which, with different depths and window treatments, convey a graceful character.

Floor plan
Floor plan
The facades are clad in custom made larch panelling treated with a silicon-based protective medium. A narrow width profile for the voids cut into the main volume and a deep board and batten-type cladding on the main facades that creates a variation of shadows during the course of a day.

Project gallery

Houses Sweden
