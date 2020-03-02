World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Brazil
  5. Flame Casual Bar / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos

Flame Casual Bar / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos

Save this project
Flame Casual Bar / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bar
Brazil
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The architect Giuliano Marchiorato has accompanied the Flame bar since its birth, in the first project a result with a strong and cool identity was already obtained, bringing a more “dark” footprint and which refers to the main concept of the brand through dark tones, concrete and lighting indirect.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

For this new project, the idea was to maintain the identity already established and consolidated previously, but bringing new elements, new ideas and new concepts. Internally, the shades and materials were kept - dark tones, brick and wood. The feeling that is expected to give to those who enter the environment is to be in an "underground" bar - with a "cool" and stripped down atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

On the other hand, the facade had a separate thought: it was necessary to innovate and feed the trendy proposal that this bar asked for without losing the essence applied to the internal project. Located in a noble and young area of ​​the city, the bar - which would be next door to so many other interesting bars and restaurants - needed to stand out in some way. An annex to the existing building was proposed to conform the access to the bar, its design leans towards the arrival of the public and the glass brick on the facade brings this differential and is intended to draw the public's attention through the use of this material so traditional in its essence, but applied in an unusual way in a cosmopolitan project.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Axonométrica 01
Axonométrica 01
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

At night, with the internal lights on, the facade becomes a large glass block radiating light, the effect is subtle and further strengthens the project's identity with the feeling that the whole building is “on fire”.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos
Office

Products

Glass Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Brazil
Cite: "Flame Casual Bar / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos" [Flame Casual Bar / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos] 02 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934653/flame-casual-bar-giuliano-marchiorato-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream