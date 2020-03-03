World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre / KWY.studio

Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre / KWY.studio

Save this project
Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre / KWY.studio

© Lance Gerber © Lance Gerber © Lance Gerber © Lance Gerber + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Visitor Center
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: KWY.studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2626.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Lance Gerber
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Abaad Wood Industries, Autodesk, Corian® Design, Gerflor, Ikea, Jotun, Lucent Lighting, Robert McNeel & Associates, iGuzzini
  • Equipe De Projeto: Ricardo Gomes, Luise Marter, Rebecca Billi, Filipa Crujo, Sara Cálem, Fergus Laidlaw, Ali Talaat, Allegra Zanirato
  • Cliente: Royal Commission for AlUla
  • Management: AECOM
  • Contractor : NESMA Public
  • Área Do Pátio Exterior: 2034 ft2
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Text description provided by the architects. Some of the most prevalent structures found everywhere around Al Ula are walled date plantations, usually rectangular in shape with large, centrally aligned gates. With palm tree crowns peaking above the sand coloured walls, we can imagine the refreshing shade within, a place where one could rest from the surrounding arid desert. Not far from Al Ula is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site for its rock-cut monumental tombs. The most significant of these are decorated in an eclectic weave of architectural styles in precisely cut sandstone columns, arches and cornices: fine examples of delicate design and incredible craftsmanship. Interior space is usually a clear, carved void defined by the mass of cut stone – and by Meda’in Saleh’s siq there is an intriguing traditional dining hall lined by three benches for holding annual banquets.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

The Visitor Centre is a simple square building, carefully isolated at the entrance of the Hidden Canyon welcoming visitors for the first Desert X Al Ula exhibition: it offers basic amenities such as an information centre and a café as well as a generously shaded courtyard and a viewing deck outside. It is a place to rest and find shelter in the open desert, while its courtyard frames views into the sky and the magnificent landscape. The few, precisely located windows create various focal points up and down the canyon and increase the contrast between the domestic and the unlimited: an expression of our scale and our relationship with nature.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

The circular roof opening creates a particular atmosphere - a perfect shape framing the rocks and the sky. The two entrances into the courtyard are viewing axis extended by the transparent doors into the information centre and the café: the opposing windows in each of those spaces giving a framed view back into the desert. The moment one enters the apparently enclosed courtyard is the very moment when one sees through the building – while it’s scale and depth is made ambiguous, there is an immediate spatial and functional clarity.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

The floorplan is symmetric and nondirectional with each of the two main public spaces accessed from the centre of each side of the courtyard; facilities such as restrooms, staff and storage are located in the corner diagonal to the courtyard. The metric of the building is strict and reoccurring in all dimensions of its spaces and openings: its structural grid is simple, and the uniformly dimensioned spaces allow for the reorganising of the structure for a future change of use.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Desert X Al Ula Visitor Centre is a modest structure, designed and rapidly built with mostly local materials, drawing from two local references: an archetypal walled garden, expressed in the ruled symmetrical geometry and enclosed appearance, and constructive clarity, with spaces appearing to be carved from a solid mass through simple subtractive operations. The Visitor Centre is open: visitors to the landscape and the art will complete the experience.

Save this picture!
© Lance Gerber
© Lance Gerber

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KWY.studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning Saudi Arabia
Cite: "Desert X AlUla Visitor Centre / KWY.studio " [Centro de Visitantes Desert X AlUla / KWY.studio ] 03 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934647/desert-x-alula-visitor-centre-kwtudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream