These Digital Collages are a Playful Take on Vilanova Artigas' Projects

digital collages with soft colors, still images or moving GIFs, Kim shows a ludic look over these buildings that are more than 5 decades old.

See below for illustrations that portray the Taques Bittencourt II House, FAU USP building, Olga House and Sebastião Baeta, among others.

FAU USP (1961), São Paulo - SP. Imagem © Matías Kim

Casa Taques Bittencourt II (1962), São Paulo - SP. Imagem © Matías Kim

Casa Vilanova Artigas (1949), São Paulo - SP. Imagem © Matías Kim

Olga e Sebastião Baeta House (1956), São Paulo - SP. Image © Matías Kim

Jaú Bathhouse (1975), Jaú - SP. Image © Matías Kim

FAU USP (1961), São Paulo - SP. Image © Matías Kim

Taques Bittencourt II House (1962), São Paulo - SP. Image © Matías Kim

Rubens de Mendonça House (1958), São Paulo - SP. Image © Matías Kim

