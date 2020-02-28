Renzo Piano Unveils Images of First Completed Residential Building in Miami

Just completed, Eighty Seven Park in Miami is Renzo Piano’s first residential commission in the United States. The Pritzker Prize winner, known for his cultural interventions around the globe, imagined an architecture that creates the illusion of a floating building above the ocean and park.

With interiors designed by RDAI in Paris, known for their work with Hermes, and the landscape created by Dutch architecture firm West 8 in Rotterdam, Eighty Seven Park “blurs the lines between imagination and craftsmanship”.

Designed to look like a floating structure above the waterfront, the North Beach property is the Italian’s architect first residential venture in the west. Defying gravity, the complex includes 68 units and a two acres private park for residents. The development also features two pools with cabanas, a spa with a hammam, a juice bar and café, a wine bar, and a library.

Ranging from 1,400 to 7,000 square feet, the residential units’ design is inspired by the natural surrounding landscape of Miami’s North Beach. With large terraces, tenants are in direct relation with the outdoors.