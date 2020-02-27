HASTINGS Architecture Redesigns Former Nashville Public Library

HASTINGS Architecture has completed the redesign of the former Nashville Public Library as the firm's new headquarters. The adaptive reuse of the historic 1965 building re-purposes it as studio space for the firm, as well as a workspaces for other creatives. Drawing its name from its location, the 225 Polk Avenue project gives the city's iconic library a new life.

The original Nashville Public Library was designed by architect Bruce Crabtree. It was completed in 1965 and became home to the main branch for over 35 years. As the team explains, after the library was relocated in 2001, the site fell into a state of disrepair. The partners bought the building in 2017 with the intent to restore the original structure and repurpose it as office space for companies in the creative sector. In addition to housing HASTINGS and United Talent Agency, 225 Polk also provides office space for residential architecture and interior design firm McAlpine.

“This project embodies our commitment to community: to the city of Nashville by saving this civic treasure, and, at the heart, to our staff,” said Dave Powell, partner at HASTINGS. “Every design decision was made for the people who work here every day.” The building features a façade of Georgia Cherokee marble panels and 16’ tall glass, as well as original terrazzo flooring. The project also includes The Athenaeum – a 1,500-square-foot community room accessible to the public and intended for use by community organizations and non- profit groups located on the first floor off the main lobby.

The design team followed a black and white color palette, with walnut accents inspired by the original interiors of the historic structure. “It was important that we honor the architect’s original intent in our design plans for 225 Polk,” said David Bailey, partner at HASTINGS. “We wanted to celebrate the history of the building by restoring as much as we could, and keeping the space open to highlight the original interiors of the building.”

News via HASTINGS Architecture