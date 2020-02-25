World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. NORTIS Temporary Office / Triart Arquitetura

NORTIS Temporary Office / Triart Arquitetura

Save this project
NORTIS Temporary Office / Triart Arquitetura

© Gabriela Daltro © Gabriela Daltro © Gabriela Daltro © Gabriela Daltro + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Triart Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Gabriela Daltro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dimlux, Jader Almeida, PANTHAI DECOR CESTARIA, Portobello, RICARDO FERREIRA
  • Architects In Charge: Kika Mattos, André Bacalov, Marcela Penteado
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

Text description provided by the architects. The project had as a starting point the use of blocks of different shapes - material utilized in the construction industry and, depending on the manner it is worn, it might make the project more sophisticated.

Save this picture!
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

This is a temporary space that it is going to be used for the sale of high standard apartments. Therefore, the challenge was to create something elegant with a low budget. The idea of painting the blocks white grants the project some lightness.

Save this picture!
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

The Brazilian furniture and the work pieces of Bruno Ferrucio adds personality to the project. The presence of green inside the space creates a coziness environment. A sales booth must not be a callous place. Quite the reverse, actually. It is necessary the production with objects, plants, frames and furniture, making people more sensitive to the space.

Save this picture!
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: R. da Consolação, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Triart Arquitetura
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Brazil
Cite: "NORTIS Temporary Office / Triart Arquitetura" [NORTIS / Triart Arquitetura] 25 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933632/nortis-temporary-office-triart-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream