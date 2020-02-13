World
  Hay Roofs Explored Through 13 Vietnamese Restaurant Projects

Hay Roofs Explored Through 13 Vietnamese Restaurant Projects

Hay Roofs Explored Through 13 Vietnamese Restaurant Projects

Building with Natural Biodegradable Raw materials is one of the major recurring green construction solutions of our days. Although some might call it regressive, it is an easy and affordable way to promote Eco-friendly Architecture. The implementation of Hay or Thatched roofs are a prime example of a highly beneficial Sustainable building solution.

Projects boasting Thatched roofs profit from readily available material while also being uncomplicated to construct. The mix could be made of thatch, straw, palm, clay, tiles and leaves (ex. Nipa in south Vietnam) amongst other possible additions. It is then layered onto a wood or bamboo base structure. The latter is usually formed in a patterned and sometimes beautifully designed sloped ceiling grid. The results are creative hut tops and interior frameworks that could be made into different shapes and sizes mostly depending on the regional style. They also provide good insulation from hot and wet climates and great sound absorption.

wNw Cafe - VTN Architects Sketch
wNw Cafe - VTN Architects Sketch

Thatched roofs are in fact one of the staples of traditional Vietnamese Architecture. It is an old vernacular building practice, which remains a common construction choice. While the techniques and shapes might differ between Northern and Southern Vietnamese areas; boasting various religious decorations, composition, roofing mix and thicknesses; the main principles and advantages remain the same. Another point to note aside from the functional and cultural aspects the roofs, is their commercial appeal as they attract locals and tourists alike with their unusual varied forms.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Furthermore, it would be interesting to see Thatches roofs characteristics through 13 examples of Vietnamese Restaurants Architecture.

wNw Cafe / VTN Architects

Year : 2006

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

wNw Bar / VTN Architects

Year : 2008

© Phan Quang
© Phan Quang

Bamboo Wing / VTN Architects

Year : 2010

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

" This is an achievement not only in terms of structures in bamboo but it also creates a new trend for new ecological materials- which easily available in Vietnam." 

Salvaged Ring / a21 studio

Year : 2014

© a21 studio
© a21 studio

Naman Retreat Beach Bar / VTN Architects

Year : 2015

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Roc Von Restaurant / VTN Architects

Year : 2015

© Hoang Le Photography
© Hoang Le Photography

" The building provides the space where guests can feel the strong connection to the local culture of the North Vietnam. The application of an open space and usage of natural materials meet the required connection."

Hay Hay Restaurant and Bar / VTN Architects

Year : 2015

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The Cloud / a21studio

Year : 2015

© a21 studio
© a21 studio

Kim Boi Bamboo Restaurant / Tran Ba Tiep

Year : 2016

© Hoang Le Photography
© Hoang Le Photography

" This construction technique is easy to make by low-skilled worker with simple tools. The type of bamboo used is iron bamboo (solid bamboo, local name is "tầm vông") with the appropriate mechanical properties such as high pressure resistant, easy to bend. The roof is made of natural leaves which are very light and easy to shape." 

MOỌC Spring / RÂU ARCH

 Year : 2016

© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

" On the overall architecture, the project uses raw materials and raw materials to match the modern materials to ensure the construction is sustainable because the construction area is the place where frequent floods and storms annually."

Bamboo Long House Restaurant / BambuBuild

Year : 2017

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture

Year : 2017

© akasha+associates architecture
© akasha+associates architecture

Nocenco Cafe / VTN Architects

Year : 2018 

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

" Through our experience, we know bamboo is easily to access in this tropical climate which reduces construction time and budget. The essence of using bamboo in this project is “lightness”. As bamboo which can be lifted up by a few workers and easily transport to the highest floor by a crane." 

* The quoted texts are excerpts from the archived descriptions of each project, previously sent by the architects.

Cite: Hana Abdel. "Hay Roofs Explored Through 13 Vietnamese Restaurant Projects" 13 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933590/hay-roofs-explored-through-13-vietnamese-restaurant-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

