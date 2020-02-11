The Kengo Kuma-Designed Ace Hotel Opens in Kyoto, Japan

Set to officially open by April 16th, 2020, Ace Hotel Kyoto, designed by Kengo Kuma, is a 213- room hotel in Japan. With a program that stretches over a newly built part and an existing historical fragment, that once hosted the Kyoto Central Telephone Company created by Tetsuro Yoshida, the structure is envisioned as a "Cultural Catalyst".

Featuring an animated lobby, a verdant garden courtyard, a gallery, event spaces, collaborations with local artists, a cafe and three stand-alone restaurants, the Ace Hotel Kyoto is an architectural venture between architect Kengo Kuma and award-winning and longtime Ace partner Commune Design, the in-house creative studio. Imagined as a creative trigger for the area, the project offers a wide range of amenities and experiences.

I intended to design a ‘Cultural Catalyst’ for various people to visit and create a seamless relationship with Kyoto’s community. -- Kengo Kuma, Principal, Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Designed as a vibrant gathering space, blending in and portraying the “city’s abundance of nature, art, ever-evolving culture, sophistication of craft and profound history”, the hotel will become a central monument. Paying homage to traditions and the natural surroundings, the structure embraces the cultural and creative potential of the region.

A central courtyard underlines the junction point between the historic and the new building, and multiple transitional spaces put in place “thoughtfully landscaped gardens”. Finally, highlighting original art, the hotel will include works by nonagenarian artist Samiro Yunoki.