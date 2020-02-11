World
The Kengo Kuma-Designed Ace Hotel Opens in Kyoto, Japan

Set to officially open by April 16th, 2020, Ace Hotel Kyoto, designed by Kengo Kuma, is a 213- room hotel in Japan. With a program that stretches over a newly built part and an existing historical fragment, that once hosted the Kyoto Central Telephone Company created by Tetsuro Yoshida, the structure is envisioned as a "Cultural Catalyst".

Featuring an animated lobby, a verdant garden courtyard, a gallery, event spaces, collaborations with local artists, a cafe and three stand-alone restaurants, the Ace Hotel Kyoto is an architectural venture between architect Kengo Kuma and award-winning and longtime Ace partner Commune Design, the in-house creative studio. Imagined as a creative trigger for the area, the project offers a wide range of amenities and experiences.

I intended to design a ‘Cultural Catalyst’ for various people to visit and create a seamless relationship with Kyoto’s community. -- Kengo Kuma, Principal, Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Designed as a vibrant gathering space, blending in and portraying the “city’s abundance of nature, art, ever-evolving culture, sophistication of craft and profound history”, the hotel will become a central monument. Paying homage to traditions and the natural surroundings, the structure embraces the cultural and creative potential of the region.

A central courtyard underlines the junction point between the historic and the new building, and multiple transitional spaces put in place “thoughtfully landscaped gardens”. Finally, highlighting original art, the hotel will include works by nonagenarian artist Samiro Yunoki.

We’ve been wanting to do a project in Japan for 20 years now and collaborating with a visionary like Kengo Kuma and longtime friends Commune make it all the more special. Kyoto has been a longstanding global hub that has provided inspiration for countless artists, designers, musicians, filmmakers and poets. Kyoto is a city that generates creativity and inspires travel, and we hope Ace will serve as a central gathering place for locals and travelers. -- Kelly Sawdon, Partner and Chief Brand Officer, Ace Hotel Group.

