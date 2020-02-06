The Architectural League Announces Winners of Emerging Voices 2020

Save this picture! Escuelas Primarias Rurales / Gutiérrez Arquitectos + Escobedo Soliz. Image © Rafael Gamo

Each year the Architectural League of New York selects eight firms, based in the United States, Canada or Mexico, to be granted the Emerging Voices Award, and to be recognized as emerging practices with the potential to influence the disciplines of architecture, landscape, and urban design.

The jury considers both the design and the academic aspects of the achievements. Each of these offices represents the best of its class and its practice addresses topics beyond its profession. The eight winning offices are Lazbent Pavel Escobedo Amaral and Andrés Soliz Paz (Escobedo Soliz, Mexico City, Mexico), Marc Blouin, Catherine Orzes (Blouin Orzes architectes, Montreal, Quebec), Andrew Wells and Brandon Dake (Dake Wells Architecture, Springfield and Kansas City, MO), Casper Mork-Ulnes (Mork Ulnes Architects, San Fransisco, CA and Oslo, Norway), Olalekan Jeyifous (New York, NY), Miriam Peterson and Nathan Rich (Peterson Rich Office, New York, NY), Christopher Marcinkoski and Andrew Moddrell (PORT, Chicago, IL and Philadelphia, PA), as well as Bryan Young (Young Projects, New York, NY).

Save this picture! Ridge House / Mork-Ulnes Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte

Individually, each of the winners of this year’s Emerging Voices was selected for the coherence of its creative body of work. Collectively, the work range of the eight winners - from material, in-depth research, nuanced production of community and urban identities, to innovative buildings realized with strict economic and environmental constraints -speaks to the diverse challenges found in the architectural discipline today. -- Paul Lewis, Jury Member and President of The Architectural League.

Save this picture! Black and Tan House / Dake Wells Architecture. Image © Architectural Imageworks, LLC

For the selection process, the two-stage jury included past Emerging Voices winners and other design professionals from across North America who reviewed the work of, approximately, 50 firms. The first-round jury included Brian Bell, Fernanda Canales, Jeffrey Day, Anne Marie Duvall Decker, Sarah Herda, Johanna Hurme, Joyce Hwang, Sharon Johnston, Brian MacKay-Lyons, Tom Maul, Rozana Montiel, and Stephen Mueller, as well as those who later on served as members of the second-round jury: Stella Betts, Mario Gooden, Mimi Hoang, Lisa Iwamoto, Dominic Leong, Paul Lewis, Matt Shaw, and Lisa Switkin. The second-round jury, held in New York, selected eight winners from a group of finalists.

For more visit Architectural League.