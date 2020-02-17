People Power: 19 Public Buildings that Generate Renewable Energy

The global climate crisis is one that requires discussion in many areas of life, from planning for containment to the prevention of consequences. One of the main factors in this debate involves our means of energy production that, historically, were responsible for severe damage to the environment. This was due to the lack of concern to seek renewable and sustainable sources to generate electricity, and also the lack of technology. In general, traditional methods of electrical energy are ones that produce waste, release atmospheric and water pollutants, and use non-renewable resources.

In the construction sector, it is vital to reflect on ways to optimize processes related to architecture, but, even after the construction ends, some buildings go one step further by incorporating renewable energy sources into their performance. With this in mind, we have selected 19 projects that address this matter and serve as examples to think increasingly about the concept of self-sufficient projects or, at least, projects with a certain degree of autonomy. In some cases, the success of these methods is so great that the buildings generate an oversupply of electricity that, in addition, provide power for neighboring buildings.

Swatch and Omega Campus / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image: © Didier Boy de la Tour

Daoíz y Velarde Cultural Center / Rafael De La-Hoz. Image: © Alfonso Quiroga

National Renewable Energy Laboratory / SmithGroupJJR. Image: © Bill Timmerman

Fojansa Company Offices / Estudio Beldarrain. Image: © Jesús Martín Ruiz

Chu Hall - Solar Energy Research Center / SmithGroup. Image: © Bruce Damonte

Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa. Image: © David Frutos

Community Center San Bernabé / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectos. Image: © Jorge Taboada

Paris Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte. Image: © Vincent Fillon

Museum of Contemporary Art & Planning Exhibition / Coop Himmelb(l)au. Image: © Duccio Malagamba

Center for Sustainable Landscapes / The Design Alliance Architects. Image: © Denmarsh Photography

Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

California Academy of Sciences / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Stantec Architecture. Image: © Tim Griffith

BLOX / OMA / Ellen Van Loon. Image: Richard John Seymour, OMA Courtesy

Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón. Image: © Alejandro Goldemberg

Port Operations Headquarters in Motril / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura. Image: © Javier Callejas

Proyecto Roble / Équipe Voor Architectuur En Urbanisme. Image: © René de Wit I Équipe