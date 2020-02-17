World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. People Power: 19 Public Buildings that Generate Renewable Energy

People Power: 19 Public Buildings that Generate Renewable Energy

Save this article
People Power: 19 Public Buildings that Generate Renewable Energy
Save this picture!
Powerhouse Brattørkaia / Snøhetta. Image: © Ivar Kvaal
Powerhouse Brattørkaia / Snøhetta. Image: © Ivar Kvaal
  • Written by | Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida

The global climate crisis is one that requires discussion in many areas of life, from planning for containment to the prevention of consequences. One of the main factors in this debate involves our means of energy production that, historically, were responsible for severe damage to the environment. This was due to the lack of concern to seek renewable and sustainable sources to generate electricity, and also the lack of technology. In general, traditional methods of electrical energy are ones that produce waste, release atmospheric and water pollutants, and use non-renewable resources. 

In the construction sector, it is vital to reflect on ways to optimize processes related to architecture, but, even after the construction ends, some buildings go one step further by incorporating renewable energy sources into their performance. With this in mind, we have selected 19 projects that address this matter and serve as examples to think increasingly about the concept of self-sufficient projects or, at least, projects with a certain degree of autonomy. In some cases, the success of these methods is so great that the buildings generate an oversupply of electricity that, in addition, provide power for neighboring buildings. 

Swatch and Omega Campus / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this picture!
Swatch and Omega Campus / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image: © Didier Boy de la Tour
Swatch and Omega Campus / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image: © Didier Boy de la Tour

Daoíz y Velarde Cultural Center / Rafael de La-Hoz

Save this picture!
Daoíz y Velarde Cultural Center / Rafael De La-Hoz. Image: © Alfonso Quiroga
Daoíz y Velarde Cultural Center / Rafael De La-Hoz. Image: © Alfonso Quiroga

National Renewable Energy Laboratory / SmithGroupJJR

Save this picture!
National Renewable Energy Laboratory / SmithGroupJJR. Image: © Bill Timmerman
National Renewable Energy Laboratory / SmithGroupJJR. Image: © Bill Timmerman

Fojansa Company Offices / Estudio Beldarrain

Save this picture!
Fojansa Company Offices / Estudio Beldarrain. Image: © Jesús Martín Ruiz
Fojansa Company Offices / Estudio Beldarrain. Image: © Jesús Martín Ruiz

Chu Hall - Solar Energy Research Center / SmithGroup

Save this picture!
Chu Hall - Solar Energy Research Center / SmithGroup. Image: © Bruce Damonte
Chu Hall - Solar Energy Research Center / SmithGroup. Image: © Bruce Damonte

Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa

Save this picture!
Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa. Image: © David Frutos
Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa. Image: © David Frutos

Community Center San Bernabé / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Community Center San Bernabé / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectos. Image: © Jorge Taboada
Community Center San Bernabé / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectos. Image: © Jorge Taboada

Paris Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte

Save this picture!
Paris Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte. Image: © Vincent Fillon
Paris Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte. Image: © Vincent Fillon

Museum of Contemporary Art & Planning Exhibition / Coop Himmelb(l)au

Save this picture!
Museum of Contemporary Art & Planning Exhibition / Coop Himmelb(l)au. Image: © Duccio Malagamba
Museum of Contemporary Art & Planning Exhibition / Coop Himmelb(l)au. Image: © Duccio Malagamba

Center for Sustainable Landscapes / The Design Alliance Architects

Save this picture!
Center for Sustainable Landscapes / The Design Alliance Architects. Image: © Denmarsh Photography
Center for Sustainable Landscapes / The Design Alliance Architects. Image: © Denmarsh Photography

Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

Save this picture!
Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Aquatis Aquarium | Vivarium in Lausanne / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

California Academy of Sciences / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Stantec Architecture

Save this picture!
California Academy of Sciences / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Stantec Architecture. Image: © Tim Griffith
California Academy of Sciences / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Stantec Architecture. Image: © Tim Griffith

BLOX / OMA / Ellen Van Loon

Save this picture!
BLOX / OMA / Ellen Van Loon. Image: Richard John Seymour, OMA Courtesy
BLOX / OMA / Ellen Van Loon. Image: Richard John Seymour, OMA Courtesy

Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón

Save this picture!
Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón. Image: © Alejandro Goldemberg
Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón. Image: © Alejandro Goldemberg

Port Operations Headquarters in Motril / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Port Operations Headquarters in Motril / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura. Image: © Javier Callejas
Port Operations Headquarters in Motril / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura. Image: © Javier Callejas

Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects

Save this picture!
Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects. Image: © Pasi Aalto
Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects. Image: © Pasi Aalto

Powerhouse Brattørkaia / Snøhetta

Save this picture!
Powerhouse Brattørkaia / Snøhetta. Image: © Ivar Kvaal
Powerhouse Brattørkaia / Snøhetta. Image: © Ivar Kvaal

Proyecto Roble / Équipe Voor Architectuur En Urbanisme

Save this picture!
Proyecto Roble / Équipe Voor Architectuur En Urbanisme. Image: © René de Wit I Équipe
Proyecto Roble / Équipe Voor Architectuur En Urbanisme. Image: © René de Wit I Équipe

Tree Pittsburgh Headquarters / GBBN

Save this picture!
Tree Pittsburgh Headquarters / GBBN. Image: © Brad Feinknopf
Tree Pittsburgh Headquarters / GBBN. Image: © Brad Feinknopf

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Julia Brant
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "People Power: 19 Public Buildings that Generate Renewable Energy " [Edifícios de uso público: 19 projetos que produzem energia de fontes renováveis] 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933204/people-power-19-public-buildings-that-generate-renewable-energy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream