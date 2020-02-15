World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
  5. Quiero1Café Coffee Shop / ObraVerde

Quiero1Café Coffee Shop / ObraVerde

Save this project
Quiero1Café Coffee Shop / ObraVerde

© Saul Yuncoxar © Saul Yuncoxar © Saul Yuncoxar © Saul Yuncoxar + 14

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop
Caracas, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
  • Architects: ObraVerde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 33.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Saul Yuncoxar
  • Lead Architect: Martina Centeno, Oriana Ferrer, Alejandro De Pasquale
  • Design Team: Andreína Cárdenas
  • Collaborator: Asunción González, Ramón Araujo & sons, Ernesto Trías
  • Consultant: Giorgio Group
  • Client: Quiero1Café, Claudio Taurchini, René Orellana
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar

Text description provided by the architects. Quiero1Café is a Specialty Coffee located in Los Palos Grandes, Caracas, the area with the greatest boom in terms of new commercial proposals and urban life within the city.

After several years of existing as a pop up bar dedicated to promoting the culture and appreciation of Venezuelan coffee, the challenge posed to ObraVerde was the creation of the brand's first store under the parameters of quality, simplicity, attention to detail and taste for the local and artisanal processes. The design strategy was, from the beginning, to showcase those fundamental characteristics of the brand through design elements, construction processes and techniques, symbolizing the artisanal processes of the coffee production.

Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar

In a 355 sqft (33 m2 sq ft), the main element is an "L" shaped espresso and a brew bar that allows the interaction between customers and baristas. This counter also houses the cash register and bakery display. The visual focus is placed on the coffee roaster machine at the back of the store, so that the process of roasting coffee can be visible and accessible. Tables with benches and bars with stools were designed especially for Quiero1Café, and arranged to create different costumer experiences within the small space.

Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar

All the finish elements and construction materials were sourced from local producers. The counter top is a 3 piece, built on site, gray terrazzo and new walls were built with red clay blocks filled with cement. Furniture and shelves are made of natural pine plywood with matte finish and black metal profiles as structure. The highlight element is a ceramic mural handcrafted on the main wall of the Coffee and inside the restroom. Which was made using standard 30x30 white ceramic cut by hand in 5 different modular pieces and carefully installed according to the pattern designed by ObraVerde.

Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar

Custom designed and made pine wood lighting is another fundamental element within the atmosphere designed for Quiero1Café. Conceived as a linear spotlight system with turned wooden screens and 3 linear pendant lamps placed over the bar and seating area.

The project was complemented with natural indoor plants and the brand’s coffee related decorative objects that help tell the story of the brand and showcase Venezuelan coffee culture. Coffee objects such as tampers and filter holders were used in design elements like doorknobs.

Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar

Working with small spaces inspires us to make the most of each square feet, optimizing not only the functionality in the disposition of all the equipment but also acknowledgingthe relevance of each element placed in the design. The result is a cozy space, simple but filled with details, designed for the enjoyment and encouragement of coffee culture and contemporary Venezuelan design.

Save this picture!
© Saul Yuncoxar
© Saul Yuncoxar

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Los Palos Grandes, Caracas, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ObraVerde
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Cite: "Quiero1Café Coffee Shop / ObraVerde" [Café Quiero1Café / ObraVerde] 15 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933197/quiero1cafe-coffee-shop-obraverde/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream