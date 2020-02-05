World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Apartamento ready-made / azab

Apartamento ready-made / azab

Save this project
Apartamento ready-made / azab

© Luis Diaz Diaz © Luis Diaz Diaz Apartamento ready-made / azab © Luis Diaz Diaz + 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Bilbao, Spain
  • Architects: azab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cinca, Etap Lighting, HAY, Hager berker, Ikea, Kvadrat, Roca, Sancal
  • Lead Architects: Cristina Acha, Ane Arce, Miguel Zaballa, Iñigo Berasategui
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The original dwelling, located on one of the edges where the Bilbao urban regular grid begins to blur, is located in an elegant rationalist building designed by Hilario Imaz in the 60s. It presents a particular semi-circular floor plant opened to the outside plaza with generous windows that turn from North to South. What we propose here is an unprejudiced approach to the domestic issue where space moves away from that classic idea of succession of specialized and segregated spaces breaking the obsolete standards of serving-served, day-night and common-private. We seek to reach instead a generous and continuous space, without hierarchy or distribution, connoted with decontextualized techniques and objects, where the main thread is humour. A concept always ready for unpredictable appropriations of the space capable of satisfying the idea of domesticity of its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

To reach this purpose the construction is limited to the maximum, reducing the architecture to a measured and careful arrangement of objects that, due to their chromatic qualification, their distance from their original attributes or their deregulated character, act as activators of the space around them, allowing a style of open and liberating life. Accordingly, understanding that the essence of the proposal lies in that object appropriation seeking to stay away from functionalist determinations to achieve a generous and indeterminate space, it is proposed: Recycling and DIY as construction techniques through two floors: one recycled Marquina marble (that once occupied the kitchen and it is recovered and used as a carpet that accompanies and emphasizes the directionality of the plant) and another new from Birch plywood boards and technical tiles tied to the fresh and low cost bricoleur materiality, The introduction of the steel reinforcing frame as a central object of the house, placed winding between the existing pillars, yellow lacquered. It is re-aestheticized as the carrier of the objects of the house: library, storage of memories, night lamp and toy. It is everything and it is nothing.

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Drawing
Drawing
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The curtain as a continuous element, minimizing the inside-outside that separates closets, pantry and bathrooms introducing theatrical and playful connotations and inviting the inhabitant to perform with it, to change the space and to play with the mysteries, contradictions and paradoxes that privacy offers us beyond morality. The use of colour as the screenplay for the domestic attributes: a yellow table support leg, a small celestial niche that collects the toys of the youngest inhabitant, a pink nose that hides the kitchen air extraction, two green tubes that rescue an old countertop of marble and two blue doors that ripped from their supporting partition show themselves as foreign objects.

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bilbao, Vizcaya, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
azab
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "Apartamento ready-made / azab" [Apartamento ready-made / azab] 05 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933173/apartamento-ready-made-azab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream