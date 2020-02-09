Video Segment Showcases Tomás Saraceno's Berlin Studio

World
Tomás Saraceno takes us around his Berlin studio, in a short segment video, shot during his recent exhibition 'Algo-r(h)i(y)thms' at Esther Schipper gallery. The Argentinian artist’s atelier, “a space for experimentation and testing out intricate ideas”, contains a room dedicated to his recent studies around spiders.

Engaged in arachnid research from the perspective of the web, ever since 2006, Saraceno created a special room in his atelier devoted to his spiders, who form the basis of his Arachnophilia project. In this short movie, the artist discusses “the complexities of these creatures and how they inform his acoustic installations”.

Spider webs occupy part of the building, changing the configuration of the space. When asked about how he takes care of these creatures, the artist responds that he just provides a safe haven for these spiders to live in. In these rooms, Saraceno can investigate the rhythmic vibrations that the spider generates while moving on his web, elaborating, later on, installations to showcase how these strings vibrate.

'On Space Time Foam' Exhibition. Image Courtesy of HangarBicocca Foundation, Milan
'On Space Time Foam' Exhibition. Image Courtesy of HangarBicocca Foundation, Milan

  • Video by MONA
  • Produced by Monica Salazar
  • Filmed and Edited by Peter Cairns

