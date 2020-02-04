Extension announcement of International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House

In response to China’s State Council’s notice on extending the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 and Guangdong Province’s notice on returning to work after February 9, we decide to adjust the Timetable of International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House accordingly. The deadline for submitting the Application Documents (including registration documents and early concept proposal in the form of hardcopy and softcopy (U disk)) in open call phase has been adjusted from before 15:00 on February 18, 2020 to before 15:00 on March 10, 2020. For details of the adjusted competition timetable, please refer to the attachment.

Attachment: Timetable of International Architecture Design Competition of Shenzhen Opera House (Adjusted )

Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources of Shenzhen Municipality

Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio and Television of Shenzhen Municipality

Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

February 3, 2020