Call for Ideas: Transform an Italian Villa Into a Luxury Art Hotel

Save this picture! Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

YAC - Young Architects Competitions and Urban Up l Unipol launch “Hill of the Arts”, a competition of ideas aiming to transform an almost-neglected villa near Turin into a unique and luxury art hotel. A cash prize of € 20,000 will be awarded to the winners selected by an outstanding jury panel made of, among the others, Patrik Schumacher (Zaha Hadid Architects), Daniel Libeskind, Emmanuelle Moureaux, Edoardo Tresoldi, Lukas Barry (Carmody Groarke architects), Paolo Danelli (DAP studio).

A Performative Center for Artists

Save this picture! Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

Cantabria, Spain. Upper Paleolithic. A man- in all likelihood a Sapiens Sapiens- dips his fingers in a reddish hematite-based solution and traces the unequivocal traits of bisons on the bare stone of his cave.

This is the beginning of the history of art.

Over the centuries, human beings have been looking for different ways to express themselves. Over time, maybe they have lost the meaning of such a revolutionary and avant-gardist gesture. However, art is still the most efficient human instrument to explore what lies beyond, what is unsaid and unthought.

Art is the relationship between the artist and the viewer. It is the relationship between artists and the context they live in. Art implies the observer’s involvement. It requires an effort of attention and contextualization. Art takes time. It takes time to be made. It requires time to be understood. In a world that has everything but the ability to take time, art is the most refined form of luxury people can pursue.

Based on this awareness, Unipol is pleased to present Hill of the Arts. This is the competition that aims to create a new generation of luxury houses-hotel to enhance the consolidated art hotel model. Situated in a Savoy Villa, Hill of the Arts invites designers to create a context boasting numerous forms of art. It will be a retreat for artists and a place where enthusiasts and visitors can live a regenerating experience thanks to the most refined human language: art.

Hill of the Arts will surely be a hotel. However, it will mainly be a performative center. It will feature music, painting, video-art and acting. It will be a place where the most distinguished creative minds can meet to outline, improve and comment on contemporary artistic trends.

It will be a refuge for avant-gardists. Exactly like Sapiens Sapiens (or Neanderthals) 30,000 years ago, here artists will give to the world masterpieces able to defy time and arouse emotions and mystery thousands of generations later.

Jury

Prizes

1st Prize: 10.000 €

2nd Prize: 4.000 €

3rd Prize: 2.000 €

4 Gold Mentions: 1.000 € each

10 Honorable Mentions

30 Finalists

Calendar

27/01/2020 “early bird” registration – start

01/03/2020 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “early bird” registration – end

02/03/2020 “standard” registration – start

29/03/2020 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “standard” registration – end

30/03/2020 “late” registration – start

26/04/2020 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “late” registration – end

29/04/2020 (h 12.00 pm – Midday - GMT) material submission deadline

More information at www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

Contacts: yac@yac-ltd.com