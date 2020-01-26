61 apartments in IVRY / Tectône

+ 13

Residential • Ivry-sur-Seine, France Architects: Tectône

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4123.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Cyrille Lallement

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Graphisoft SE, Millet, Nora , Perin briques

Lead Architects: Etienne Chevreul-Demas

Design Team: Tectône

Clients: OPH d’ivry

Engineering: Betem

Landscape: Atelier Moabi

Contractor: Les Maçons Parisiens

Text description provided by the architects. These 61 apartments are distributed in three 5 story buildings and three single houses. The façades of these 8 buildings ensemble are entirely made of cream-colored bricks. Two different textures of bricks are used, the first two floors are made of an unevenly textured brick marking the base of the building. The rest of the façades are made from a classical cream-colored brick.

This project client (OPH Ivry) had three strong objectives, solidity, longevity and aesthetics, we won the project competition by answering to the requirements through the use of the brick.

The use of this material was evidence to us as brick has been used on more than 50 % of our buildings in the 30 years we have been building.

The brick facade is positioned in front of a concrete structure, and act as a double skin for the building, providing extremely performance thermal characteristics. On the balconies, the brick is assembled to form a "moucharabieh" blocking the sigh and letting the sun pass, as well as being an elastic enhancement.