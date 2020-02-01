Ipojuca Apartment / MPA Pedreira de Freitas Arquitetos

+ 24

Lead Architect: Helena Pedreira de Freitas

Engineering: ESC Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. Duplex apartment projected for a young girl who loves to receive friends at home. The bottom floor was set for daily activities. The kitchen, integrated with the living and dinning rooms, the main bedroom, the guest room, bathroom and laundry room compose the entire floor.

The original 3 bedrooms were turned into 2 suites. The main one has a beautiful walk-in closet and a big bathroom. Demolition wood was put on the floor and in the wet areas, hidraulic bricks.

On the bathroom wall a mosaic was made with old tiles that belonged to the owner´s grandmother.

From the entrance hall, under the stairs, turning into the TV room, was built a concrete bench used at the same time as sideboard and rack and integrating the hall with the living room.

The top floor was designed for receiving friends. A room, before hidden by a wall, was opened during the construction and used as a home theater, its walls and ceiling were kept in raw concrete, giving it a relaxed feeling. Slim metalic and woodden shelves were projeted especially for this room, contrasting it to the robustness of the concrete. At the external area was built a metalic pergola, optimazing the external use. Next to the existent jacuzzi, a bit of grass was planted, decreasing the sensation of dryness.