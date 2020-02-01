World
Ipojuca Apartment / MPA Pedreira de Freitas Arquitetos

Ipojuca Apartment / MPA Pedreira de Freitas Arquitetos

© André Mortatti

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses Interiors
Vila Ipojuca, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1614.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ArteFatos Estruturas Metalicas, BM Estudio, Codex, Dalle Piage Ladrilhos, Dumontt Marcenaria, Less Design, Monica Cintra, Pau Pau, S2R revestimentos, Securit
  • Lead Architect: Helena Pedreira de Freitas
  • Engineering: ESC Arquitetos
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. Duplex apartment projected for a young girl who loves to receive friends at home. The bottom floor was set for daily activities. The kitchen, integrated with the living and dinning rooms, the main bedroom, the guest room, bathroom and laundry room compose the entire floor.

© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Ground floor plan - Layout
Ground floor plan - Layout
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The original 3 bedrooms were turned into 2 suites. The main one has a beautiful walk-in closet and a big bathroom. Demolition wood was put on the floor and in the wet areas, hidraulic bricks.

© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

On the bathroom wall a mosaic was made with old tiles that belonged to the owner´s grandmother.

© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

From the entrance hall, under the stairs, turning into the TV room, was built a concrete bench used at the same time as sideboard and rack and integrating the hall with the living room.

© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The top floor was designed for receiving friends. A room, before hidden by a wall, was opened during the construction and used as a home theater, its walls and ceiling were kept in raw concrete, giving it a relaxed feeling. Slim metalic and woodden shelves were projeted especially for this room, contrasting it to the robustness of the concrete. At the external area was built a metalic pergola, optimazing the external use. Next to the existent jacuzzi, a bit of grass was planted, decreasing the sensation of dryness.

© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Project gallery

Cite: "Ipojuca Apartment / MPA Pedreira de Freitas Arquitetos" [Apartamento Ipojuca / MPA Pedreira de Freitas Arquitetos] 01 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932438/ipojuca-apartment-mpa-pedreira-de-freitas-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

