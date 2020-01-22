18 Teams from 11 countries go urban, poised to embark on the Solar Decathlon Europe 2021

Save this picture! Photo by Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash – Design by G. Lorijn,

The Energy Endeavour Foundation & the SDE21 Organisers in Wuppertal, Germany, are delighted to announce the competing Teams for the upcoming Solar Decathlon Europe (SDE) Competition, set for late summer 2021.

Kicking off 2020 with a bang! Perpetuating the momentum of the Solar Decathlon Europe, the SDE21 Organisation was delighted to receive applications from worldwide university Teams eager to get on board the cutting-edge SDE21 competition in sustainable architecture and engineering. After careful evaluation of the many strong applications, a panel of expert Jury members unanimously selected 18 Teams from 11 countries. The SDE21 Organisation is excited to welcome the designated Teams, who will manage urban design and construction challenges, proposing innovative solutions to our real-world challenges in energy-efficiency. These Teams will be the heart of the SDE21 Campus community during the upcoming Solar Decathlon Europe 2021 Competition event in Wuppertal, Germany.

The SDE21 Organisation congratulates all applicants and celebrates the following SDE21 Teams represented by their lead universities:

• The School of Architecture, Bangkok University, Thailand (BKU)

• Chalmers Technical University, Sweden (CHA)

• Czech Technical University, Czech Republic (CTU)

• Technical University of Denmark, Denmark (DTU)

• FH Aachen, University of Applied Sciences, Germany (FHA)

• École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Grenoble, France (GRE)

• Biberach University of Applied Science, Germany (HBC)

• Hochschule für Technik Stuttgart, Germany (HFT)

• Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences, Germany (HSD)

• Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism, Romania (ION)

• Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany (KIT)

• King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand (KMU)

• National Chiao Tung University, Taiwan (NCT)

• Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences, Germany (ROS)

• Delft University of Technology, Netherlands (TUD)

• Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands (TUE)

• University of Pécs, Hungary (UPH)

• Universitat Politècnica de Valencia, Spain (UPV)

SDE21 Teams have been selected to design & build highly efficient and innovative dwellings powered by renewable energy. The emphasis is on the challenges of renewable energy transition in urban contexts, defining the SDE21 as the ultimate urban Competition in architecture and engineering. Teams will explore opportunities for the revitalization of urban building stocks that work toward reducing our carbon footprint. Reusing, rehabilitation, building up and re-defining existing dwellings are the central architectural tasks – resource efficiency, sufficiency, climate protection, and circular life-cycle construction are central themes.

The ten Contests for the SDE21 Competition are as follows:

• Architecture

• Engineering & Construction

• Energy Performance

• Affordability & Viability

• Communication, Education & Social Awareness

• Sustainability

• Comfort

• House Functioning

• Urban Mobility

• Innovation

Initiated in 2002 by the United States Department of Energy, the Solar Decathlon is a university-level student competition in responsible, performant, and innovative architecture and engineering. Teams compete in the design, construction and operation of individual, and resource-efficient dwellings. The Demonstration Units are brought to the Competition site and assembled within approximately ten days. The site becomes an open forum and exhibition, where the units are visited by the public and evaluated by an international jury of experts. The SDE Competition event provides unparalleled opportunities, especially for all involved in our ever-growing green-energy workforce.